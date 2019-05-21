Bhopal: The Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government is planning to reopen an old case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur. The case is in connection with the murder of RSS pracharak Sunil Joshi in 2007, in which Thakur was one of the accused. The development comes after exit polls predicted Thakur’s victory from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat in the state

In 2017, Sadhvi Pragya Singh, along with seven others accused in the Sunil Joshi murder case, was exonerated by a Dewas court. The case was going on for years and all the eight were relieved after the court’s verdict. Joshi, a right-wing activist, who was believed to be the prime mover in some cases of alleged Hindu terror, was shot dead in Dewas on December 29, 2007, by two bike-borne assailants.

(For full Lok Sabha coverage)

The eight accused: Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, Vasudev Parmar, Anand Raj Kataria, Harshad Solanki, Lokesh Sharma, Rajendra Chaudhary, Ram Chandra Patel and Jitendra Sharma were booked under section 120 (B) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The Madhya Pradesh police had closed the case due to lack of evidence and then the case was transferred to the special court of NIA and later was transferred to Dewas Session Court.

Thakur, an accused in 2008 Malegaon blast case, is currently out on bail. She had joined the BJP party earlier this year and is fighting from the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat on the party’s ticket. She is pitted against Congress’s heavyweight Digvijaya Singh.

Sadhvi’s candidature from Bhopal seat on BJP’s ticket has been severely criticised by the opposition.

The polling for Bhopal took place on May 12. The results will come out on May 23.