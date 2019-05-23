Controversial BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur has established a lead of over one lakh votes over her Congress rival Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, with the saffron party is leading in 28 of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress is leading only in one Lok Sabha seat, Chhindwara.

BJP candidates are leading by over three lakh votes in Indore, Khajuraho and Hoshangabad, while they are ahead by over two lakh votes in Betul, Dewas, Jabalpur, Rajgarh, Shahdol, Tikamgarh, Ujjain and Vidisha.

Pragya Singh Thakur was ahead of Digvijaya Singh by 1,18,318 votes in Bhopal, while Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was trailing by 79,411 votes in his traditional Guna seat against BJP’s KP Yadav.

Congress’ Nakul Nath, son of Chief Minister Kamal Nath, was ahead of BJP’s Nathanshah Kawreti in Chhindwara by a margin of 36,959 votes.

In Rajgarh, Congress’ Mona Sustani was trailing by 2,65,367 votes against sitting BJP MP Rodmal Nagar.

In Morena, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar was leading by 27,436 votes over Congress’ Ramniwas Rawat.

Another Union minister Virendra Singh was also leading in Tikamgarh over Congress’ Kiran Ahirwar by 2,23,435 votes.

In Indore, BJP nominee Shankar Lalwani was ahead by 3,04,625 votes against Congress’ Pankaj Sanghvi.

Similarly, BJP’s Vishnu Dutt Sharma was leading by 2,95,501 votes over Congress’ Kavita Singh in Khajuraho.

In Khandwa, former Union minister Arun Yadav of Congress was trailing by 1,46,727 votes behind sitting BJP MP Nandkumar Singh Chauhan.

Another ex-Union minister and sitting Congress MP Kantilal Bhuria was also trailing by 87,024 votes against BJP’s Guman Singh Damor in Ratlam-Jhabua.

Senior Congress leader Ajay Singh was also behind by 1,03,238 votes against sitting BJP MP Riti Pathak in Sidhi.

In Jabalpur, state BJP president and sitting MP Rakesh Singh was leading by 2,01,136 votes over Congress’ Vivek Krishna Tankha.

In Mandla, BJP MP and former Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste was ahead of Congress’ Kamal Singh Marawi by 39,721 votes.

BJP’s Vivek Shejvalkar is leading by a margin of 55,405 votes against Congress’ Ashok Singh from Gwalior.

Similarly, in Vidisha, BJP’s bastion, Ramakant Bhargava is leading by 2,60,334 votes against Congress’ Shailendra Patel.

In Hoshangabad, sitting BJP MP Uday Pratap Singh is leading by a margin of over 3,24,557 votes against Congress’ Shalendra Diwan.

In the Chhindwara Assembly by-poll, chief minister Kamal Nath was leading by 14,797 votes over BJP’s Vivek Bunty Sahu.