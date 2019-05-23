The Election Commission of India (ECI) has begun the counting of votes in 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra. Early trends are expected to emerge by 10 am. The live streaming of the same can be tracked online on Zee 24 Taas Live TV. The channel will provide minute-by-minute updates of the counting of votes in Maharashtra all through the day. (Click here for Live Updates on Lok Sabha Polls Elections 2019 Vote Count)

As many as 861 candidates will vie for 48 seats in Maharashtra. Polling was held for the Lok Sabha seats in initial four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29.

The Exit Polls 2019 prediction for Lok Sabha elections states that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win 37 seats of the total 48 in the state, whereas the UPA and Others win emerge victorious on 11 and 0, respectively. In 2014, NDA or the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance had won 43 seats.

In Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP is contesting on 25 seats and Shiv Sena on 23. The Congress and NCP are fighting on 25 and 19 seats, respectively, leaving two seats each for their allies.

The results of the Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are likely to be out by evening on May 23. Readers can click on the link provided above for the live streaming of Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Results.