Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Result: The counting of votes in Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur, Baharampur, Murshidabad, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bangaon in West Bengal has begun.

Bangaon’s Shantanu Thakur of Bharatiya Janata Party is leading from Mamata Thakur of All India Trinamool Congress with a margin of 10,4551 votes. Baharampur’s Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of INC leads Apurba Sarkar David of All India Trinamool Congress with a margin of 76,576 votes. Krishnanagar’s Mahua Moitra of All India Trinamool Congress leads Kalyan Chaubey of Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 68,470 votes. Ranaghat’s Jagannath Sarkar of Bharatiya Janata Party leads Rupali Biswas of All India Trinamool Congress with a margin of 2,23,970 votes. Maldaha Dakshin’s Srerupa Mitra Chaudhary of Bharatiya Janata Party leads Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury (Dalu) of Indian National Congress with a margin of 6954 votes. Jangipur’s Khalilur Rahaman of All India Trinamool Congress leads Mafuja Khatun of Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 2,31,989 votes. Murshidabad’s Abu Taher Khan of All India Trinamool Congress leads with a margin of 2,25,937 and Abu Hena, S/O – Late Abdus Sattar is trailing.

The results for Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur, Baharampur, Murshidabad, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bangaon will be announced on the same day. The voting on these parliamentary seats was held in the third, fourth and fifth phase.

Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur and Murshidabad went to polls in the third phase on April 23. The seats were won by Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury, Abhijit Mukherjee and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Congress, respectively. For 2019 polls, the BJP has fielded Sreerupa Mitra Choudhury, Mafuja Khatun and Krishna Juardar Arya from Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur and Baharampur, respectively. The Congress has fielded Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury, Abhijit Mukherjee and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. The TMC has fielded Moazzem Hossain, Khalilur Rehman and Apurba Sarkar.

Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat went to polls in the fourth phase. From Baharampur, the BJP has fielded Krishna Juardar Arya against Congress’s Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and TMC’s Apurba Sarkar. From Krishnanagar, the BJP has fielded Kalyan Chowbey against Congress’s Intaj Ali Shah, TMC’s Mahua Motira and CPI(M)’s Dr Santanu Jha. Ranaghat is a seat reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates. It is being contested by CPI(M)’s Rama Biswas, BJP’s Mukut Mani Adhikari, Congress’s Minati Biswas and TMC’s Rupali Biswas.

Bangaon went to polls in the fifth phase. The seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates. It was won by TMC’s Mamata Thakur in 2014. For 2019, the BJP has fielded Shantanu Thakur against Congress’s Sourav Prasad, TMC’s Mamata Bala Thakur and CPI(M)’s Alokesh Das.