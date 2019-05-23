New Delhi: Counting of votes, the grand finale in the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections in 542 seats, has begun along with state assemblies of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

Counting of Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) and Postal Ballots will be taken up first.

The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for counting of votes in all 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana today. The first set of EVMs will be brought to tables at 8.20 AM.

Starting with Hyderabad, a bastion of the AIMIM since 1989 when it was known as MIM- is set to witness a contest from its sitting MP Asaduddin Owaisi once again. Owaisi a three-time MP from Hyderabad and before him was his father and chief of the party Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi.

The AIMIM is a strong ally of the TRS in the state and has canvassed for the party in Telangana this Lok Sabha season. Owaisi in 2014 had defeated Dr Bhagavanth Rao of the BJP by slightly less than 2,00,000 votes.

Rao is set to lock horns with Owaisi again this time as the BJP has named him their candidate from Hyderabad. The Congress meanwhile has named Firoz Khan and the AIMIM Akbaruddin Owaisi.

The Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency has a total of 2,343,050 electorates out of which 1,111,008 are females. This constituency came into existence in 2008. It is part of the Ranga Reddy District. The district of Ranga Reddy was carved out of the Hyderabad District in the year 1978.

Malla Reddy of the TDP is the sitting MP from Malkajgiri. The BJP has for this Lok Sabha contest fielded N Ramchandra Rao, A Revnath Reddy will contest from the Congress against the TRS’ Marri Rajashekar Reddy.

Secunderabad, a Congress bastion is also known as the twin city to Hyderabad. The Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency consists of 1,574,818 number of electorates in totality, of these 820,210 are males and 754,608 are females.

Secunderabad is reserved for candidates from either the scheduled caste or the scheduled tribes. In 1991 the BJP made the first dent in the Congress’ voter base and won 1998, 1999 and 2014. Bandaru Dattatreya is the sitting MP from Secunderabad who won against Anjan Kumar Yadav of the Congress in 2014.

The Grand Old Party has once fielded Yadav for the 2019 contest against the TRS’ T Saikiran Yadav and BJP’s G Kishan Reddy.

The Chelvella Lok Sabha constituency, also called Chevella, has a total electorate of 1,681,664.

The TRS’ Konda Vishweshwar Reddy is the incumbent MP from Chelvella who won against Ptlolla Kartik Reddy of the Congress in 2014. This time the BJP has fielded B Janardhan Reddy, Congress has named Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and the TRS has named G Ranjith Reddy. BSP too is in the fray this time and has named Vijay Aarya as its candidate.

One of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, Mahabubnagar has a total electorate of 1,368,868. It has seven Vidhan Sabha segments. The Mahabubnagar is situated in the Mahabubnagar district which is currently part of the Red Corridor, owing to the frequent Naxal raids, it has been deprived of social, political and economic stability.

The sitting MP AP Jithender Reddy is of the TRS who won against Jaipal Reddy Sudini of the Congress in 2014. The TRS has fielded Manne Srinivas Reddy, AIMIM has named Munna Basha Shaik, BJP has fielded DK Aruna whereas from the Congress is Dr Vamschichand Reddy.

The Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha constituency is reserved for candidates from the scheduled caste. The Nagarkurnool Parliamentary constituency has a total of 1,460,484 electorates out of which 736,878 are females and 723,606 are males.

Nagarkurnool has majorly seen a contest between the TDP and the Congress. The sitting MP too is from the Congress- Yellaiah Nandi who won against Dr Manda Jagannath of the TRS. This time the Congress has fielded Dr Mallu Ravi against the TRS’ P Ramulu and BJP’s Bangaru Shruthi