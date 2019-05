New Delhi: After registering victory from Barrackpore, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arjun Singh hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, calling her a vindictive woman. Singh claimed that the Bengal CM resorted violence in his constituency as she was knowing that her party will be defeated in West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections Result 2019.

“Mamata Banerjee is a vindictive woman, if you are with her you’re are right, if you’re not with her you’re wrong. She knew if I leave it will be a big setback for her and it is evident, that is why she has resorted to violence,” Singh said.

During the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, Arjun Singh had alleged that Trinamool Congress workers attacked him in front of police in Barrackpore’s Amtala.

“I was attacked by TMC goons who have been brought from outside. Those people were scaring away our voters. I am injured,” Singh told reporters after the attack.

Of the total 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, the BJP clinched 18 seats while the TMC won 22. The Congress managed to get just two, while the Left drew a blank.

The Mamata Banerjee-led party, which had won 34 seats in the 2014 elections, and aiming to increase the tally this time, was in for a shock as the saffron surge in the state increased the BJP’s tally by 16 seats from a meagre two.