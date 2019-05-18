Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee sent a defamation notice to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against him at a public rally held on May 15 in West Bengal’s Diamond Harbour.

According to the notice, served by Banerjee’s lawyer Sanjay Basu, PM Modi has been given 36 hours to apologise or face legal proceedings. Meanwhile, the state BJP leadership termed it as a ‘meaningless move’, taken out of fear of defeat in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

“… The malice with which you chose to invoke certain unverified, sensationalist and patently inaccurate information, ostensibly at the behest of your party members…has compelled my client to address you vide this letter,” said the notice, sent to the PM’s official residence and the BJP state headquarters.

Further, it said, “You (PM Modi) made certain wildly fabricated allegations with the sole intent to mislead the people you were addressing, in order to besmirch my client’s well-earned reputation. Your speech punctuated by false, malicious and defamatory content, was an embodiment of political calculation and mischievous intent.”

Seeking an unconditional apology, the notice also stated “Such vile and vindictive statements are unbecoming of the post you hold… In the event, an unconditional apology is not issued within 36 hours, my client will be constrained to initiate appropriate proceedings against you in accordance with the laws of this country without any further notice.”

On May 15, PM Modi had launched a broadside against West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee during a rally in Diamond Harbour. Launching a blistering attack at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, he had said that the days of the ‘bua-bhatija’ government in the state are numbered.

Notably, Abhishek Banerjee is considered the number two in the Trinamool and is seeking re-election from the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat.

BJP state vice-president Jaiprakash Majumdar, in reaction to the development, said, “The elections (seventh phase) are going to be held tomorrow. Today, such a letter means nothing. It is a meaningless move out of fear of defeat.”

Diamond Harbour constituency will go to polls on May 19 in the seventh phase. The counting of votes will be conducted on May 23.