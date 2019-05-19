New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will breach the majority mark and retain power at the Centre, the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Exit Polls Result predicted on Sunday. However, the same was rejected by several Opposition leaders including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah.

While, Mamata termed the exit polls result as ‘gossip’, Omar thought that the right thing at the moment would be to ‘wait to see if the world is still spinning on its axis on the 23rd’.

The Trinamool supremo on Sunday said she doesn’t trust such surveys, as the ‘game plan’ is to use them for ‘manipulation’ of EVMs. “I don’t trust Exit Poll gossip. The game plan is to manipulate or replace thousands of EVMs through this gossip. I appeal to all Opposition parties to be united, strong and bold. We will fight this battle together,” she said in a tweet.

On the other hand, the former CM of J&K took to Twitter and posted, “Every single exit poll can’t be wrong! Time to switch off the TV, log out of social media & wait to see if the world is still spinning on its axis on the 23rd.”

The voting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 was held in seven phases on April 11, 18, 23, 29 and May 6, 12 and 19. Nearly 61 per cent voters turned out to cast their vote on Sunday in the final phase of general elections held in 59 constituencies across eight states and Union Territories. The counting of votes will be conducted on May 23.