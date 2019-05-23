Imphal: Manipur has two Lok Sabha seats; Outer Manipur and Inner Manipur. As per the latest trends on Thursday, Naga Peoples Front Candidate Lorho S Pfoze is leading from Outer Manipur with 92,415 Votes. The key contestants from this state are the Indian National Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party and Left Front.

Stay tuned to India.com for the live coverage of Lok Sabha poll results.

As per early trends, Naga Peoples Front nominee Lorho S Pfoze was leading by 26,899 votes against his nearest BJP rival Houlim Shokhopao Mate in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. The BJP candidate Houlim Shokhopao Mate was leading against his nearest Congress rival K James by 137 votes in Outer Manipur Lok Sabha seat, said officials.

The initial trends also stated that BJP candidate Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh was leading by 18,499 votes against his nearest Congress rival Oinam Nabakishore Singh in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat.

Notably, the Naga People’s Front (NPF) had recently decided to withdraw support from the BJP-led Manipur government. The NPF contended that the BJP did not pay heed to its ideas and suggestions, asserting that the action will be taken after the ongoing Lok Sabha elections ended.

The two Lok Sabha seats of Manipur went to polls on April 11 and on April 18 respectively. The elections took place in a peaceful manner despite reports of EVM tampering. The BJP had fielded Houlim Shokhopao Mate from Outer Manipur constituency and Rajkumar Ranjan Singh from Inner Manipur. The Congress, on the other hand fielded K James for the Outer Manipur seat and Oinam Nabakishore Singh as their candidate for the Inner Manipur. Besides, the Communist Party of India fielded Moirangthem Nara Singh from this seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections the Congress had won both the Lok Sabha seats in Manipur namely Outer Manipur and Inner Manipur.

(With agency inputs)