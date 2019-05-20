New Delhi: BSP Supremo Mayawati will not be holding any meetings with leaders of Oppositon in the national capital on Monday, party leader SC Mishra told ANI. The clarification comes after reports of Mayawati holding meeting with Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi come to fore.

“Maywati ji has no programme or meetings scheduled in Delhi today, she will be in Lucknow,” Mishra told ANI.

Earlier reports had claimed that Maywati is likely to meet Rahul and Sonia before the announcement of the Lok Sabha election results on May 23.

It was said that Congress managers were attempting to fix a meeting between Sonia Gandhi and Mayawati as the grand old party was hopeful that the BSP chief will support any government other than BJP, even though she had lashed out at Congress throughout her campaigning.

The development comes a day after exit polls predicted an absolute majority for NDA in the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Earlier on Sunday, TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu had met Sonia and Rahul. The trio had reportedly discussed the post-poll scenarios and fine tune the strategies to cobble up an anti-BJP front.

Besides, Sonia Gandhi has also invited leaders of the UPA and sounded some others including Odisha and Telangana chief ministers Naveen Pattnaik and K Chandrasekhar Rao respectively as well as YSR Congress party chief Jaganmohan Reddy for a meeting on May 23, when the results will be out. She has also convened a meeting of party leaders on May 22, for preparations for the Thursday meeting.

Besides, the leaders of NDA are also expected to meet on May 21, ahead of the counting of votes. Sources in the NDA camp said the meeting was convened to chalk out its strategy in wake of the poll outcome.