New Delhi: Counting of votes, the grand finale in the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections in 542 seats, has begun along with state assemblies of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

Counting of Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) and Postal Ballots will be taken up first.

With 29 Lok Sabha constituencies and BJP’s Pragya Singh Thakur vs Congress’ Digvijaya Singh key Bhopal contest, Madhya Pradesh is set to be a keenly watched state today.

Madhya Pradesh’s Morena Lok Sabha constituency is one out of the 29 in the state. It is currently held by the BJP’s Anoop Mishra, who beat Brindawan Singh Sikarwar of the BSP in 2014.

This time the key contest is between Narendra Singh Tomar of the BJP and Ramniwas Rawat from the Congress. The constituency has as many as 1702492 registered voters as per the Election Commission of India data. In 2014, the recorded turnout of voters here was nearly 50.18 per cent.

The Bhind Lok Sabha seat is reserved for the candidates from the scheduled caste. The incumbent MP is Dr Bhagirath Prasad from the BJP and now Sandhya Rai is BJP’s candidate for the 2019 key contest. The Bhind Lok Sabha constituency can be called a BJP bastion, as the party has majorly ruled it since its inception in 1962.

The Grand Old Party, on the other hand, has fielded Dewasish Jararia against the BJP’s Sandhya Rai for Lok Sabha elections 2019.

The Gwalior Lok Sabha seat, one of the 29 constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, ‘the heart of incredible India’ has traditionally seen a BJP-Congress contest since its formation in 1957. The BJP’s Narendra Singh Tomar is the sitting MP from Gwalior, who defeated the Congress’ Ashok Singh in 2014.

Gwalior has been a Scindia family bastion, with Madhavrao Scindia elected as MP from here for five times.

This time the Congress has again fielded Ashok Singh against a new candidate of the BJP- Vivek Sejwalkar.

The Guna Lok Sabha constituency is also one of the Scindia family bastions. The Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia is the sitting MP from Guna , who is now seeking re-election from this seat.

Scindia will be up against the BJP’s Dr. KP Yadav.

Though a traditional Congress citadel, the BJP managed to make some inroads from 1989 to 1998.

The Sagar Lok Sabha constituency is set to witness a contest between the BJP’s Raj Bahadur Singh and the Congress’ Prabhusingh Thakur. This constituency is a reserved seat for candidates from the scheduled caste.

Presently, the BJP’s Narayan Yadav is the sitting MP from Sagar, who defeated Govind Singh of the Congress in 2014.

The Sagar constituency has 1,185,166 registered voters, of which 537,034 are females and 648,132 are males.

The Tikamgarh Lok Sabha seat too is reserved for the scheduled caste. The Tikamgarh Parliamentary constituency has a total of 1,209,553 electorates out of which 557,437 are females and 652,116 are males according to Election Commission of India 2009 reports.

The BJP’s incumbent MP Dr Virendra Kumar is seeking re-election from Tikamgarh and is up against Congress’ Kiran Ahirwar.

The Damoh constituency in Madhya Pradesh has mostly witnessed a dual between the BJP and the Congress, with the BJP lodging most MPs since its maiden win in 1989. The current MP Prahalad Singh is now seeking re-election from Damoh, against the Congress’ Partap Singh Lodhi.

The Damoh Lok Sabha constituency consists of 1,357,985 number of electorates in totality, of these 732,217 are males and 625,768 are females as the Election commission of India 2009 data suggests.