New Delhi: Counting of votes, the grand finale in the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections in 542 seats, has begun along with state assemblies of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

Counting of Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) and Postal Ballots will be taken up first.

The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for counting of votes in all 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana today. The first set of EVMs will be brought to tables at 8.20 AM.

The Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency consists of 1,455,016 number of electorates, of these 720,289 are males and 734,727 are females as per the Election commission of India 2009 data.

Congress and the CPI(M) have been locked in a battle in this Lok Sabha constituency. The current sitting MP from Nalgonda is Gutha Sukhender Reddy who defeated Chinnapa Reddy of the TDP.

The BJP has now fielded Garlapati Jithender Kumar, Congress has named N Uttam Kumar Reddy. CPI(M) has a woman candidate Mallu Laxmi fighting for them and the TRS has fielded Vermireddy Narasimha Reddy.

The parliamentary constituency of Bhongir in Telangana came into existence as recently as 2008. In its first Lok Sabha elections in the year 2009, the Congress emerged victoriously.

The sitting MP is TRS’ Dr Narsaiah Boora who routed Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy of the Congress. The BJP’s P V Shamsunder Rao has been fielded for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The Congress has named Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and TRS has fielded Boora Narsaiah Goud.

An important seat both for the Congress and the Telugu Desam Party, the Warangal Lok Sabha constituency is one of the most politically active seats in Telangana.

Kadiyam Srihari of the TRS had won the 2014 election and became the MP from Warangal. Rajaiah Siricilla of the Congress had lost against Srihari in 2014 by nearly 2,50,000 votes. In 2015 bypolls, then Sarbey Satyanarayana of the TRS became the MP.

The BJP has now fielded Chinta Sambamurthy, Congress had named Dommati Sambaiah, TRS has fielded Pansunuri Dayakar and BSP will fight the election with Bollapally Saraiah.

The Mahabubabad Lok Sabha constituency is reserved for candidates from the scheduled tribe. It came into existence in the year 2008 and covers a portion of the Warangal district.

The Mahabubabad Lok Sabha seat has traditionally seen a contest between the Congress and the CPI(M). TRS’ Professor Azmeera Seetaram Naik is the sitting MP from the seat. He defeated P Balram of the Congress in 2014.

The BJP has named Jatothu Hussain Naik as its contender in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress has fielded Porika Balram Naik and the TRS has named Maloth Kavitha.

The Khammam Lok Sabha constituency is housed in the Khammam district which is famous for birthing freedom fighters like Peravelli Venkata Ramanaiah, Miriyala Narayana Reddy, Pabbaraju Ranga Rao and Pendyala Satya Narayana Rao, among many others.

The Congress bastion had occasionally witnessed the CPM making inroads in the voter base. The YSRCP has now an MP from Khammam- Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy who routed Nama Nageswara Rao, the sitting MP since 2009 in 2014.

The TRS is now fielding Rao for the Lok Sabha contest, who was earlier with the TDP. The CPI(M) meanwhile has named B Venkat, Congress has named Renuka Choudhary and the BJP has fielded Vasudev Rao.