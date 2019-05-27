New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be administered the oath of office and secrecy for his second consecutive term by President Ram Nath Kovind on May 30, Thursday. Besides, PM’s new council of ministers will also take oath in Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7 PM.

“Government of India has invited the leaders of the BIMSTEC Member States for the Swearing-in ceremony on May 30. This is in line with Government’s focus on its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy,” a statement issued by MEA said.

Let’s take a look at high-profile guest list expected to turn up at the event.

International leaders:

Leaders of the BIMSTEC member states ( Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal, Bhutan) have been invited for the ceremony.

Myanmar Prime Minister Aung San Suu Kyi, Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, Thailand PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli and Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering are likely to take part in the event.

However, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina won’t attend the event due to her scheduled trip to East Asia from May 28. Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq is expected to attend the ceremony on behalf of Hasina.

The President of the Kyrgyz Republic, who is the current Chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the Prime Minister of Mauritius, who was the Chief Guest at this year’s Pravasi Bhartiya Divas, have also been invited.

Top NDA leaders

Besides, top NDA leaders, including JD-U chief Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, AIADMK’s K Palaniswami, SAD leader Prakash Singh Badal, LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan and NPP’s Conrad Sangma are likely to be present at the event.

CMs of state

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh CM-designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are also invited.

Celebrities/movie stars

Apart from politicos, Tollywood supertstars, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are expected to mark attendance in the programme.