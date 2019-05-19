New Delhi: Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday asserted that Navjot Singh Sidhu wants to replace him as the chief minsister of Punjab. “He (Sidhu) is ambitious. Everyone has his/her own ambition. I know him since childhood. I have no difference of opinion with him. But he probably wants to become the chief minister and replace me, that is his business,” Amarinder Singh told ANI on being asked to respond on Congress leader and Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s recent indirect attacks on him.

“The timing, a day before the elections is wrong. The impact will be on party or on leaders contesting, not on me,” the Punjab CM added. Furthermore he stated that the Congress will surely take an action against Sidhu for his alleged remarks as the ‘party does not believe in indiscipline’.

“It is now on central leadership to take a decision. So far, I have read that they have taken notice on it and they will probably take a decision after elections. Congress party does not believe in indiscipline. They will not accept damage to the party. Otherwise, you are free to say what you want but that should not damage the party,” he said.

A few days back, rift between the two leader had come out in the open when Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur expressed her displeasure after being denied a ticket to contest Lok Sabha elections from Amritsar. While Singh had said that Kaur was offered the chance to fight polls from the holy city but she was the one who refused, Sidhu hit back at him saying,”My wife has the courage and moral authority that she would never lie.”

Last year as well, Sidhu and Singh were indulged in war of words over former’s visit to Pakistan to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on November 28.

Defending his move, the Punjab minister had said that visit to Pakistan was opposed by Amarinder Singh but not the Congress party and he considers Congress President Rahul Gandhi as his ‘captain’. Notably, Amarinder Singh, widely known as ‘Captain’, had disapproved Sidhu’s visit to the neighbouring country.