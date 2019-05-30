New Delhi: While Narendra Modi will be sworn in at 7 PM today, speculations are rife over who will make it to his Union Cabinet. Some names seem almost confirmed as they have got calls from BJP chief Amit Shah, said reports.

Ministers in the outgoing Cabinet, Sushma Swaraj and Ravi Shankar Prasad have got calls and their colleagues likely to be repeated in NDA 2.0 are Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan and Piyush Goyal.

Among those who have heard from Shah are Kishan Reddy, Telangana BJP chief and MP from Gangapuram, and Jitendra Singh. BJP ally RPI leader Ramdas Athawale has also heard from Shah. Speaking to ANI earlier, Athawale had exuded confidence when he said, “I believe that Modi Ji will consider me to be a minister. I’m hopeful of getting a phone call regarding it today. The names of Ram Vilas Paswan, Anupriya Patel and Arvind Sawant have come, I think I will also get a chance to serve the nation.”

Paswan, Patel and Sawant belong to allies LJP, Apna Dal and Shiv Sena respectively. SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal and BJP MP Babul Supriyo are also likely to be inducted in the new Cabinet. Haridwar MP Dr Ramesh Pokriyal Nishank has also got Shah’s call.

ANI reported that those likely to get a Cabinet berth would be meeting PM Modi at his residence at 4.30 PM. Going by that information, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Dharmendra Pradhan would be sworn in today as reports said the duo would be meeting the PM. Likewise, D V Sadanand Gowda and Giriraj Singh will also meet the PM at his official residence.

The other MPs likely to get a Cabinet berth are BJP leader Arjun Ram Meghwal, Suresh Angadi and Prahlad Patel.