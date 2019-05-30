New Delhi: Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi government, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar said his party would not be a part of the new Cabinet.

Media reports suggest that the party was being offered just one Cabinet berth which upset the NDA ally. In Lok Sabha elections, the NDA won 39 of the 40 seats in Bihar of which JD(U) got 16, just one seat less than the BJP, so it is likely that the party was expecting more at the Centre.

Earlier reports had suggested that JD(U) leader Ramchandra Prasad Singh might be offered a ministerial berth.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.