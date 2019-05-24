New Delhi: With the BJP’s resounding victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi has ensured his second term as the Prime Minister and if reports are to be believed, BJP president Amit Shah might now find himself holding a key post in the new Cabinet too.

Click here for full coverage of 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday led his Bharatiya Janata Party to a super-sized victory for a second term in office, as his message of nationalism, security, Hindu pride and a New India was wholeheartedly embraced by voters across large swathes of the country. The BJP alone till now has amassed 288 seats, surpassing the mid mark of the 543-seat Lok Sabha.

As the poll results continue to spell victory for the BJP, rumour mills are abuzz that ‘Chanakya‘ Amit Shah may be rewarded with a key portfolio this time – Home or Finance ministry.

Many party insiders say that Shah is the frontrunner to become Modi’s home minister, the portfolio held by Rajnath Singh till now. There is a general belief that Narendra Modi will have a free hand in choosing his ministers this time unless 2014 when he had to accede to the demands of the RSS.

Apart from Amit Shah, Smriti Irani who routed Congress president Rahul Gandhi from the Grand Old Party’s pocket borough Amethi by more than 48,000 votes- is too likely to be ‘rewarded’.

Meanwhile a report in the New Indian Express read, “A few seniors, including Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj, Nitin Gadkari are likely to retain their portfolios. Singh may also retain his number two position in the Cabinet. Finance minister Arun Jaitley, on account of his health, may be dropped. If Shah gets the finance portfolio, it will give him a place on the high table of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).”

The BJP president is known to be the backhand strategist for Modi and the duo is often referred to as the ‘formidable Modi-Shah’ juggernaut.

A BJP official said that “Modi and Shah work in tandem”, therefore not ruling out the possibility that Shah may be made the home minister.

Amit Shah among many others is being credited to crafting the BJP’s massive win this election- and now according to a Reuters report- his reward could be a top government post, brings vast powers over security and domestic intelligence under him.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept state after state, including those ruled by the Congress. Its most spectacular results came in Uttar Pradesh where it was set to win 60 of the 80 seats, puncturing the SP-BSP alliance, while making major inroads in West Bengal by taking the victory lap in an unprecedented 18 of the 42 seats.

In a repeat of 2014, the saffron party was set to bag all 26 seats in Modi’s home state Gujarat. It won all seven in Delhi, all five in Uttarakhand, all four in Himachal Pradesh and 25 in Rajasthan.

The party won both seats in Tripura as well as Arunachal Pradesh and the single seats of Chandigarh, Daman and Diu, Manipur.

In Madhya Pradesh, it improved its 2014 tally and is poised to win 28 out of 29 seats. It also improved its 2014 tally in Karanataka winning 25 out 28 seats and in Bihar where it won 39 out of 40 in Bihar in alliance with the JD-U and LJP.

With inputs from IANS