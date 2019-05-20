The BJP-led NDA magic in Bihar and Jharkhand remains intact as the alliance is set to get a majority in both the states, the India Today-Axis India exit poll predicted on Sunday.

According to it, the BJP-led NDA alliance is set to win 38 to 40 seats in Bihar, against 32 seats in the 2014 elections.

On the other hand, the Grand Alliance comprising of the Rashtriya Janata Dal-Congress-Rashtriya Lok Samta Party and the Vikassheel Insan Party have failed to attract the voters towards it, with the Mahagatbandhan is projected to win zero to two seats in the state.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United, which was not part of the National Democratic Alliance, had won two while its then ally, the RJD had won four seats in the last general elections.

In Jharkhand, the BJP is also set to win 12 to 14 out of the state’s 14 Lok Sabha seats. The Congress-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha alliance is likely to win zero to two seats. The BJP had won 12 out of 14 seats in the state in last general elections while the JMM had won two seats.