New Delhi: Newly-elected MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance are set to meet today to formally elect Narendra Modi as the next Prime Minister, thus setting in motion the process to form the 17th Lok Sabha.

According to sources, the meeting will take place in Parliament’s Central Hall at 5 PM and Narendra Modi is expected to address the meeting. Modi had already been announced as the prime ministerial candidate from the NDA in the runup to elections, thus today’s vote from the MPs will be a formal occasion.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Ram Nath Kovind and tendered resignation of the entire Council of Ministers, a mere formality before he is sworn-in for the next term.

President Kovind hosted a banquet in honour of the outgoing Union Council of Ministers, led by Prime Minister @narendramodi, at Rashtrapati Bhavan pic.twitter.com/gxVkCv2cbW — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 24, 2019

A Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said the President has accepted the resignation and requested the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers to continue till the new government assumes office.

Earlier, the Union Cabinet met and passed a resolution to dissolve the 16th Lok Sabha which was constituted on May 18, 2014. It was followed by a meeting of the Council of Ministers, which expressed “its gratitude” to Modi and appreciated his “leadership role and contribution”.

Acknowledging the contribution of each and every member of his team for the BJP’s resounding success in the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Modi said that the last five years have been a learning experience as he met and greeted the officials and staff of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) at the South Block.

Senior officials of the PMO, including Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Additional Principal Secretary P.K. Mishra and Secretary to PM Bhaskar Khulbe, felicitated Modi for his party’s thumping victory in the general elections.

“The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts and dedication of the entire PMO over the last five years and urged everyone to rededicate themselves to work even harder to play a key role in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of India,” said a release issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

The BJP has registered a resounding victory in the 2019 General election by alone amassing 302 seats in the 542-seat Lok Sabha contest.

With inputs from IANS