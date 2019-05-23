NDPP’s Sharingain Longkumer on Thursday won the by-poll to the Aonglenden Assembly seat in Nagaland’s Mokokchung district by 6,245 votes, officials said.

Sharingain polled 8,607 votes, while his nearest candidate Alemjongshi, of the Congress, got 2,362 votes. Total 10,589 votes were cast, Chief Electoral Officer Abhijit Sinha said.

The by-poll was necessitated following the death of sitting NDPP MLA Imtikumzuk last September.

The elections were held on April 11 along with the first phase of Lok Sabha polls.

Aonglenden has a total of 12,436 voters, including 6,146 male and 6,290 female.

With Sharingain’s win, NDPP has 20 members in the Assembly, BJP has 12, JD(U) 1 and Independent 1. Opposition NPF has 26 MLAs.