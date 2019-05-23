New Delhi: The counting of the votes for New Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2019 has begun.

Stay tuned for the live updates on the Lok Sabha Election results here.

The New Delhi seat is one of the central seats of the Delhi National Region that went to polls on May 12, in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha Elections. The constituency has a total of 1,40,90,147 electorates including 8,30,322 men, 6,59,749 women and 76 voters belonging to the third gender.

In 2014, the seat was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Meenakshi Lekhi, defeating Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Ashish Khetan. Lekhi is contesting for re-elections this year, competing against the Congress’ Ajay Maken and AAP’s Brijesh Goyal.

News18-IPSOS Survey suggests that BJP’s Meenakshi Lekhi may re-emerge as the winner in the triangular contest between the three leading candidates, with the Congress’ Ajay Maken and AAP’s Brijesh Goel trailing behind.

The New Delhi constituency is the residence of the President, the Prime Minister, and homes the Supreme Court, Central Government offices, judicial, military and legislative enclave.