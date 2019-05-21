New Delhi: Responding to BJP leader Vijay Goel’s comment that ‘the Delhi CM should have the personal security officer of his choice if he doubts him’, Arvnd Kejriwal claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to get him killed, not his PSO.

(Complete coverage on Lok Sabha elections 2019)

Kejriwal’s remark comes a day after he stated that he will be assassinated by his personal security officer, like former prime minister Indira Gandhi.”BJP would get me murdered by my own PSO one day like Indira Gandhi. My own security officers report to BJP,” Kejriwal had told a news channel in Punjab.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Goel slammed Kejriwal for ‘doubting his PSO’. “It is sad that by doubting your PSO you have besmirched the reputation of Delhi police. You should choose your own PSO and if you need any help in this regard let me know. I wish you have a long life,” Goel said in a tweet.

Responding to it, Kejriwal said, “Not my PSO but Modi ji who wants to get me killed.”

Notably, Kejriwal has been at loggerheads with the Narendra Modi-led Centre since AAP had come to power with a absolute mandate in 2015. Of the total 70 Assembly seats, the AAP had registered victory on 67. The remaining three were won by the BJP.

Earlier this month, he was slapped by a man during a roadshow in Delhi’s Moti Nagar area. While, the Delhi Police had claimed that the culprit was a disgruntled AAP worker, the party held the BJP responsible for the attack.

“I will be murdered and police would say it was a disgruntled party worker. What does it mean, if a Congress worker is angry with Captain saab (Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh) can he hit him, if a BJP worker is angry with Modi ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi), can he hit him?” Kejriwal asked.