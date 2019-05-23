New Delhi: The results for Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South Central, Mumbai South, Raigad, Maval, Pune Seats Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will be declared today. Counting of votes has begun and the first trends are expected soon.

Watch here the live coverage of Lok Sabha poll results. Stay tuned to us.

Mumbai North East: One of the 48 parliamentary constituencies of Maharashtra, Mumbai North East was won by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He had defeated Sanjay Dina Patil of NCP by over 3 lakh votes. The seat witnessed a tough battle between BJP’s Manoj Kotak, NCP’s Sanjay Dina Patil.

Mumbai North Central: The Mumbai North-Central constituency was formed before 1952. In 2014 BJP’s Poonam Rao had won the seat by defeating Congress’ Priya Dutt by 1,86,000 votes. For 2019 polls, BJP and Congress both retained their old candidates Rao and Dutt respectively.

Mumbai South Central: This Lok Sabha seat is represented by Shiv Sena’s Rahul Ramesh. He had trounced Congress’ Eknath Gaikwad in 2014 by nearly 1,38,000 votes. In 2019 polls as well, the Congress retained Gaikwad against the incumbent Rahul Ramesh.

Mumbai South: In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant had registered victory over Congress’ Milind Deora who had been the sitting MP since 2004. This time too, the LS seat witnessed a direct contest between the past foes- Deora and Sawant from Congress and Shiv Sena respectively.

Raigad: Raigad Lok Sabha constituency was created in 2008 as a part a delimitation of the parliamentary constituencies. Shiv Sena’s Anant Geete had won the seat in 2014. He had defeated Tatkare Sunil Dattatreya of NCP. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, more than 20,000 votes polled for NOTA.

This time as well, Geete was pitted against Sunil Tatkare of the NCP in Raigad constituency.

Maval: The Maval constituency was formed in 2008. It comprises of six Vidhan Sabha segments, out of which one is reserved for candidates of the Scheduled Caste category. Shiv Sena’s Shrirang Chandu Barne had won the seat in 2014 polls. He had defeated PWPI’s Jagtap Laxmanbhau Pandurang.

Pune: In 2014, Anil Shirole of BJP had defeated Congress candidate Vishwajeet Patangrao Kadam. This year, Congress had fielded Mohan Joshi against BJP’s Girish Bapat.