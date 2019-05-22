New Delhi: Even as the Election Commission (EC) turned down the Opposition’s demand of 100% tallying of EVM-VVPAT in case of a mismatch on counting day on May 23, BJP President Amit Shah on Wednesday brought out his own set of questions for the Opposition.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said, “The opposition of EVM is a disrespect to the people’s mandate. Baffled by its impending defeat, 22 parties have questioned the country’s democratic process by sullying the image of the country and its democracy. I have some questions for them.”

EVM का विरोध देश की जनता के जनादेश का अनादर है। हार से बौखलाई यह 22 पार्टियां देश की लोकतांत्रिक प्रक्रिया पर सवालिया निशान उठा कर विश्व में देश और अपने लोकतंत्र की छवि को धूमिल कर रही है। मैं इन सभी पार्टियों से कुछ प्रश्न पूछना चाहता हूं। pic.twitter.com/YcKQvvOlq0 — Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 22, 2019

Shah’s first question begins with an observation. He says, “Most of the Opposition parties, who have been questioning the credibility of EVM, have all won some election conducted by EVMs. If they do not believe in the EVM, why did they continue to hold the reins of power?”

He then points out that the Supreme Court had finalized the electoral process after taking cognizance of more than three PILs wherein five VVPATs in every Assembly constituency would be randomly matched. So, he asks, are those questioning the process now questioning the apex court’s verdict as well?

The BJP chief says that demanding a change in the process just two days before the actual vote-counting is totally unconstitutional because such a decision is not possible without the consensus of all parties.

“The Opposition started the debate on the subject of EVM after six phases of polling had ended and it only intensified after the exit polls. An exit poll is done not by EVM but by asking questions from voters. How can you question the credibility of EVMs on the basis of exit polls?” he asks.

Shah says that the EC had even said it was willing to demonstrate the efficacy of EVMs but none of the Opposition parties accepted it. He said while casting his vote, a voter can see on the VVPAT slip if his vote went to the right party. “So why is a question being raised on the transparency of this process?” he asks.

Taking note of some Opposition leaders even talking about a bloodbath and picking up the arms, Shah asks who these leaders are challenging by making such unconstitutional statements.