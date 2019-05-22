New Delhi: BJP President Amit Shah organised dinner at Ashoka Hotel here on Tuesday and some in the Opposition have questions regarding the event. Senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam tweeted about it on Wednesday and questioned the purpose of the gettogether.

He wrote, “BJP invited 36 allies and fed them. Then it made them raise their hand in (Narendra) Modi’s support. First, if the Opposition is Mahamilavat, what is this alliance of 36 parties? Second, they trust exit poll results so much that they began jubilating and third, the purpose of this dinner was Sangh?”

कल बीजेपी ने 36 सहयोगी दलों के नेताओं को बुलाया।

सबको भरपेट खाना खिलाया।

फिर सबसे हाथ उठवाया और बुलवाया,मोदी होंगे उनके प्रधानमंत्री।

पहली बात,अगर विपक्षी एकता महामिलावट है तो ये 36 दलों का गठबंधन क्या है?

दूसरी बात,एग्जिट पोल पर इतना भरोसा?

तीसरी बात,इस डिनर का लक्ष्य संघ था ? — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) May 22, 2019

Earlier this month, Nirupam had stoked a controversy by calling PM Modi ‘a modern incarnation of Aurangzeb’.

“I feel that the person chosen by the people of Varanasi, Narendra Modi, is a modern avatar of Aurangzeb. This is so because, numerous temples in Varanasi have been demolished in Varanasi on the instruction of Modiji, in the name of a corridor. Here, people are asked to pay Rs 550 fee/charge to visit Baba Vishwanath temple. This proves that what Aurangzeb could not do, is being done by Modiji,” he was quoted as saying to the media in a video shared by news agency ANI.