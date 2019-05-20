Leaders of the NDA in Tamil Nadu, including Chief Minister K Palaniswami, will attend the dinner meeting of alliance partners in New Delhi on Tuesday, the BJP state unit said in Chennai on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah are expected to be present at the meet.

State BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan said the meeting was being organised to “thank” NDA constituents for their hard work during the just concluded Lok Sabha polls, as well as to discuss “future schemes.”

Referring to the exit polls that suggested NDA would retain power following the seven-phase polling to 542 Lok Sabha seats, she said it was certain that the ruling coalition is going to form the next government.

Exit polls telecast by almost all major news channels have forecast that the BJP-led NDA will cross the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

“NDA leaders had worked very hard (during the polls). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of NDA leaders to thank them (for this) and to discuss good schemes for the future.”

“Chief Minister (Palaniswami) and Deputy Chief Minister (O Panneerselvam) will participate from Tamil Nadu,” she told reporters here.

Further, TMC leader G K Vasan, top leaders of PMK and DMDK would also attend the meeting, she said, adding, some other NDA constituents would also attend it.

Exuding confidence of BJP’s continuance in power post counting of votes on May 23, Soundararajan said the win would be a ‘gift’ for the BJP and its allies.