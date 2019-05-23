Patna: The counting of the votes for Patna Sahib Lok Sabha Seat Elections 2019 is underway. (Stay tuned for the live updates on the Lok Sabha Election results here).

Patna Sahib Parliamentary constituency is one the most prominent amongst the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state of Bihar. A total of 1,641,976 electorates are registered from the constituency, including 732,059 women and 909,917 men. Patna went to polls on May 19, alongside the last phase of elections.

The constituency will witness an interesting tiff between two old friends, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Ravi Shankar Prasad and veteran Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha from the Congress.

News18-IPSOS and India TV-CNX exit polls predicted a fall of Sinha as Ravi Shankar Prasad is likely to win.

The Patna Sahib constituency was headed by Shatrughan Sinha who secured the seat for the BJP in the 2014 Parliamentary elections by a landslide margin. However, days before the polls the actor resigned from the BJP and joined the Congress following an alleged dispute with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah.

Patna, the capital city of Bihar has by and large been a politically active and socially volatile city. The Patna Sahib constituency was created in 2008 after a reorganisation of the Patna Lok Sabha constituency.