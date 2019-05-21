Patna: Amid reports of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) being transported allegedly without security from Uttar Pradesh, RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha has called for ‘protection’ of the machines. (Catch Complete Coverage of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Here)

Talking to media, Kushwaha said on Tuesday, “Vote ki raksha ke liye zaroorat pade toh hathiyaar bhi uthana ho toh uthaiye. Aaj jo result loot ki jo ghatna karne ki jo koshish ho rahi hai toh isko rokne ke liye hathiyaar bhi uthana ho toh uthana chahiye (To protect votes, pick up arms if you need to. With reports of attempts of EVM tampering today, I would say you should pick up arms if you have to).”

Calling the UP incident a ‘loot’, Kushwaha called for the safety of the EVMs ahead of counting on May 23. Reports said protests had broken out in some parts of Uttar Pradesh earlier in the day after videos of alleged movement and tampering of EVMs went viral.

A video of EVMs being put in a room inside the counting centre complex in Chandauli was doing the rounds on social media. BJP’s state unit president Mahendra Nath Pandey is seeking re-election from the seat.

Meanwhile, the EC has dismissed the charges as “frivolous” and “unfounded”. The poll body has said that “Polled EVMs and VVPATs were sealed properly in front of political parties candidates in videography. CCTV cameras are installed. CPAF security is there. Candidates are allowed to have watch on strong room at a time and at a point one representative of each candidate 24 ×7. The allegations are baseless (sic).”