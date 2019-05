Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated YSR Congress chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy on the “remarkable” win in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls.

“Congratulations on the remarkable win in Andhra Pradesh. Best wishes to you for a successful tenure,” Modi said.

The YSR Congress on Thursday appeared on course for an overwhelming victory in Andhra Pradesh with its candidates leading in 150 seats, dealing a knockout blow to the Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party.