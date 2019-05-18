New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought for re-election from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. This constituency is scheduled to go for the polls in the final phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on May 19.

The Sunday voting in this high-profile constituency will be keenly watched not only in the country but also across the globe as it will decide whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns as a parliamentarian in the lower house or not.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday cornered Prime Minister Modi on the issue of development of eastern Uttar Pradesh and asserted that it would be ‘more historic than a win’ if PM loses from Varanasi — his parliamentary constituency.

Taking to Twitter, Mayawati said, “The Gujarat model of PM Modi was not at all successful in eliminating extreme poverty, unemployment and backwardness of the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. This is blatant deceit. Instead of development, the Modi-Yogi double-engined government has only given communal tension, hatred and violence to the country.”

Candidates contesting against PM Modi:

1) Congress has fielded Ajay Rai from the seat. Rai had lost to Modi in the last elections.

2) Samajwadi Party has fielded Shalini Yadav from the seat.

Total voters:

The total number of voters in Varanasi during the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 is 1,767,486.

Lok Sabha Election 2014 Results in Varanasi Political Party Name of Candidate Votes Garnered Percentage Majority 3,71,784 36.07 Voter Turnout 10,30,685 58.35 BJP Hold Swing +25.85

Campaigning in the bitterly-fought high-stakes Lok Sabha elections, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a second-term, came to an end on Friday evening with parties making claims about their victory ahead of polling in 59 constituencies spread over six states and one union territory on May 19.

Modi, who is contesting from Varanasi, did not go for campaigning to his constituency where he did a massive roadshow ahead of the filing of nominations.

