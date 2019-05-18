New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Badrinath shrine on Sunday to offer prayers. In Badrinath, the PM will review a beautification project that will be implemented in the area of the shrine. This is his second visit to the temple during the last two years.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered prayers and meditated at the Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath, a day after the campaigning for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 came to a close. This is part of the two-day visit to Uttarakhand. He had, in fact, trekked two kilometres to the cave. Notably, in the vicinity of the cave, no media personnel were allowed.

Notably, the portals of the Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines were reopened for devotees after a winter break earlier in the month. On Saturday morning, the Prime Minister reached Jolly Grant airport. In view of his two-day visit to Uttarakhand, stringent security arrangements were made, said DGP (law and order) Ashok Kumar.

Prayed at the Kedarnath Temple. Har Har Mahadev! pic.twitter.com/ox7LMCZmfi — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 18, 2019

The state’s BJP president Ajay Bhatt reportedly said that this is “just a spiritual visit”.

The Election Commission gave its nod to the visit while “reminding” the prime minister’s office that the model code of conduct is still in force.The campaigning for the seventh and the last phase of the general election ended Friday evening.

