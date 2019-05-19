New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to people eligible to vote in the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019 to help ‘shape India’s development trajectory’ by exercising their franchise.

Click here for all updates on Lok Sabha elections 2019

As voting begins in 59 constituencies in seven states and one union territory, the Prime Minister who is on a two-day visit to Kedarnath-Badrinath shrines in Uttarakhand, tweeted, “Today is the final phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. I urge all those voting in this phase to vote in record numbers. Your one vote will shape India’s development trajectory in the years to come. I also hope first-time voters vote enthusiastically.”

Today is the final phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. I urge all those voting in this phase to vote in record numbers. Your one vote will shape India’s development trajectory in the years to come. I also hope first time voters vote enthusiastically. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 19, 2019

A total of 10.01 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise and will decide the fate of 918 candidates. In order to ensure smooth elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has set up more than 1.12 lakh polling stations.

Sunday, May 19, is witnessing polling in all 13 seats in Punjab and an equal number of seats in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight seats each in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, four in Himachal Pradesh, three in Jharkhand and the lone seat Chandigarh. On Sunday, a bypoll is being held in Panaji, necessitated due to the death of former chief minister Manohar Parrikar in March. Bye-elections are also being held in four assembly constituencies of Tamil Nadu — Sulur, Aravakurichi, Ottapidaram (SC) and Thiruparankundram.

Meanwhile, on the second leg of his two-day tour, PM Modi will fly to Badrinath, offer his prayers there and then return to Delhi today itself.

Four days ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019 results, PM Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah visited shrines to pay their obeisance. While PM has had an elaborate schedule, Amit Shah visited Somnath Temple with his family on Saturday.