New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to take oath for the second term in office on May 30, sources close to the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) were quoted as saying in a media report.

The sources also informed News18 that the PM Modi will visit his constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and home state Gujarat before the oath taking ceremony on May 28 and 29, respectively.

Sweeping clean the country in Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the BJP routed the Congress, which could barely improve beyond its 2014 tally of 44 seats.

Following the massive win, the Modi Cabinet will meet around 5 PM on Friday and recommend the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha. After the Cabinet’s recommendation is passed in the form of a resolution, President Ram Nath Kovind will dissolve the present Lok Sabha, the term of which is ending on June 3.

The 17th Lok Sabha has to be constituted before June 3 and the process to form a new House will be initiated when the three Election Commissioners meet the President in the next few days to hand over the list of newly-elected members.

After the meeting of the Union Cabinet, the Council of Ministers, which also comprises ministers of state, will meet at the South Block office of the Prime Minister, official sources were quoted as saying in a PTI report on Thursday.