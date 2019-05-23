New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 will be declared on Thursday, May 23. The counting of votes in 542 parliamentary constituencies will begin at 8 AM. The early trends are likely to emerge at 9 AM and the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Result is expected to be declared by evening. For real-time live updates on the counting of votes and trend analysis readers can keep a track at the official website of the Election Commission of India – eci.gov.in, and results.eci.gov.in.

(Click here to get real-time live updates on LS Polls Result through ECI)

The polling in 542 constituencies was held in seven phases beginning April 11 and concluding on May 19. The voting in Vellore of Tamil Nadu was canceled by the Election Commission.

The Lok Sabha Election 2019 Results is a tough contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) among others.

On May 23, the fate of PM Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be decided as the counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 progresses. The results for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 will reveal as to which party gets to form the government in the country at the Centre for the next five years.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will begin counting the votes at 8 AM on May 23.