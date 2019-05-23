Patna: The counting of votes for 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar began at 8 AM on Thursday, and the results for that would be out by the evening. The voting for the 40 parliamentary seats took place in all seven phases of Lok Sabha elections, spanning from April 11 till May 19.
Out of a total of 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, six of them, namely Gopalganj, Hajipur, Samastipur, Sasaram, Gaya, and Jamui are reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.
|Constituency Name
|Party Name
|Candidate Name
|Status
|Votes
|Araria
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Pradeep Singh (BJP)
|Leading
|105763
|Arrah
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Rajkumar Singh (BJP)
|Leading
|78935
|Aurangabad
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Susheel Kumar Singh (BJP)
|Leading
|44816
|Banka
|Janata Dal (United)
|Girdhari Yadav JD(U)
|Leading
|79851
|Begusarai
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Giriraj Singh (BJP)
|Leading
|281718
|Bhagalpur
|Janata Dal (United)
|Ajay Kumar Mandal JD(U)
|Leading
|118869
|Buxar
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Ashwini Kumar Choubey (BJP)
|Leading
|58310
|Darbhanga
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Gopal Ji Thakur (BJP)
|Won
|586668
|Gaya
|Janata Dal (United)
|Vijay Kumar Manjhi JD(U)
|Leading
|130542
|Gopalganj
|Janata Dal (United)
|Dr. Alok Kumar Suman JD(U)
|Leading
|217910
|Hajipur
|Lok Jan Shakti Party
|Pashupati Kumar Paras (LJP)
|Leading
|121195
|Jamui
|Lok Jan Shakti Party
|Chirag Kumar Paswan (LJP)
|Leading
|232554
|Jhanjharpur
|Janata Dal (United)
|Ram Preet Mandal JD(U)
|Leading
|201567
|Karakat
|Janata Dal (United)
|Mahabali Singh JD(U)
|Leading
|65541
|Katihar
|Janata Dal (United)
|Dular Chand Goswami JD(U)
|Leading
|54846
|Khagaria
|Lok Jan Shakti Party
|Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser
|Leading
|152583
|Kishanganj
|Indian National Congress
|Mohammad Javed (Congress)
|Leading
|30567
|Madhepura
|Janata Dal (United)
|Dinesh Chandra Yadav JD(U)
|Leading
|116175
|Madhubani
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Ashok Kumar Yadav (BJP)
|Leading
|377943
|Maharajganj
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Janardan Singh Sigriwal (BJP)
|Leading
|174060
|Munger
|Janata Dal (United)
|Rajiv Ranjan Singh urf Lallan Singh JD(U)
|Leading
|74796
|Muzaffarpur
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Ajay Nishad (BJP)
|Leading
|237013
|Nalanda
|Janata Dal (United)
|Kaushalendra Kumar JD(U)
|Leading
|57762
|Nawada
|Lok Jan Shakti Party
|Chandan Kumar (LJP)
|Leading
|119923
|Paschim Champaran
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal (BJP)
|Leading
|275917
|Patna Sahib
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Ravi Shankar Prasad-BJP
|Leading
|149091
|Purnia
|Janata Dal (United)
|Santosh Kumar Kushwah JD(U)
|Leading
|209819
|Purvi Champaran
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Radha Mohan Singh (BJP)
|Leading
|185936
|Samastipur
|Lok Jan Shakti Party
|Ramchandra Paswan (LJP)
|Leading
|182300
|Saran
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP)
|Leading
|113496
|Sasaram
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Chedi Paswan (BJP)
|Leading
|112449
|Sheohar
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Smt. Rama Devi (BJP)
|Leading
|242126
|Sitamarhi
|Janata Dal (United)
|Dr. Varun Kumar JD(U)
|Leading
|232182
|Siwan
|Janata Dal (United)
|Kavita Singh JD(U)
|Leading
|54469
|Supaul
|Janata Dal (United)
|Dileshwar Kamath JD(U)
|Leading
|220034
|Vaishali
|Lok Jan Shakti Party
|Veena Devi (LJP)
|Leading
|324171
|Valmiki Nagar
|Janata Dal (United)
|Baidya Nath Prasad Mahato JD(U)
|Won
|330583
|Jahanabad
|
|SURENDRA PRASAD YADAV
|Leading
|7626
|Pataliputra
|
|MISHA BHARTI
|Leading
|8338
|Ujiarpur
|
|
|Leading
|57166
This Lok Sabha elections, main leaders across various parties in Bihar include, Nitish Kumar (JD-U), Sushil Kumar Modi (BJP), Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Ram Vilas Paswan (LJP), Madan Mohan Jha (Congress), Upendra Kushwaha (RLSP), Jitan Ram Manjhi (HAM-S).
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United, which was not part of the National Democratic Alliance, had won two seats while its then ally, the RJD had won four seats in the last general elections. The BJP and its allies bagged 31 Lok Sabha seats, while RJD-Congress-NCP had won seven.
Nitish Kumar is fighting Lok Sabha elections 2019 as one of the NDA’s allies. BJP had to compromise on 17 seats in order to to stitch an alliance with JD(U).
As per exit polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to register a thumping win in Bihar, according to the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 exit polls released by several agencies on Sunday. The NDA, which includes Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) and Ram Vilas Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), is expected to win at least 30 out of 40 seats in the state where Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Grand Alliance including Congress and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) was expected to pose a big challenge to the NDA.