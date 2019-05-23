Patna: The counting of votes for 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar began at 8 AM on Thursday, and the results for that would be out by the evening. The voting for the 40 parliamentary seats took place in all seven phases of Lok Sabha elections, spanning from April 11 till May 19.

Out of a total of 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, six of them, namely Gopalganj, Hajipur, Samastipur, Sasaram, Gaya, and Jamui are reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.

For full Lok Sabha elections 2019 coverage

Constituency NameParty NameCandidate NameStatusVotes
ArariaBharatiya Janata PartyPradeep Singh (BJP)Leading105763
ArrahBharatiya Janata PartyRajkumar Singh (BJP)Leading78935
AurangabadBharatiya Janata PartySusheel Kumar Singh (BJP)Leading44816
BankaJanata Dal (United)Girdhari Yadav JD(U)Leading79851
BegusaraiBharatiya Janata PartyGiriraj Singh (BJP)Leading281718
BhagalpurJanata Dal (United)Ajay Kumar Mandal JD(U)Leading118869
BuxarBharatiya Janata PartyAshwini Kumar Choubey (BJP)Leading58310
DarbhangaBharatiya Janata PartyGopal Ji Thakur (BJP)Won586668
GayaJanata Dal (United)Vijay Kumar Manjhi JD(U)Leading130542
GopalganjJanata Dal (United)Dr. Alok Kumar Suman JD(U)Leading217910
HajipurLok Jan Shakti PartyPashupati Kumar Paras (LJP)Leading121195
JamuiLok Jan Shakti PartyChirag Kumar Paswan (LJP)Leading232554
JhanjharpurJanata Dal (United)Ram Preet Mandal JD(U)Leading201567
KarakatJanata Dal (United)Mahabali Singh JD(U)Leading65541
KatiharJanata Dal (United)Dular Chand Goswami JD(U)Leading54846
KhagariaLok Jan Shakti PartyChoudhary Mehboob Ali KaiserLeading152583
KishanganjIndian National CongressMohammad Javed (Congress)Leading30567
MadhepuraJanata Dal (United)Dinesh Chandra Yadav JD(U)Leading116175
MadhubaniBharatiya Janata PartyAshok Kumar Yadav (BJP)Leading377943
MaharajganjBharatiya Janata PartyJanardan Singh Sigriwal (BJP)Leading174060
MungerJanata Dal (United)Rajiv Ranjan Singh urf Lallan Singh JD(U)Leading74796
MuzaffarpurBharatiya Janata PartyAjay Nishad (BJP)Leading237013
NalandaJanata Dal (United)Kaushalendra Kumar JD(U)Leading57762
NawadaLok Jan Shakti PartyChandan Kumar (LJP)Leading119923
Paschim ChamparanBharatiya Janata PartyDr. Sanjay Jaiswal (BJP)Leading275917
Patna SahibBharatiya Janata PartyRavi Shankar Prasad-BJPLeading149091
PurniaJanata Dal (United)Santosh Kumar Kushwah JD(U)Leading209819
Purvi ChamparanBharatiya Janata PartyRadha Mohan Singh (BJP)Leading185936
SamastipurLok Jan Shakti PartyRamchandra Paswan (LJP)Leading182300
SaranBharatiya Janata PartyRajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP)Leading113496
SasaramBharatiya Janata PartyChedi Paswan (BJP)Leading112449
SheoharBharatiya Janata PartySmt. Rama Devi (BJP)Leading242126
SitamarhiJanata Dal (United)Dr. Varun Kumar JD(U)Leading232182
SiwanJanata Dal (United)Kavita Singh JD(U)Leading54469
SupaulJanata Dal (United)Dileshwar Kamath JD(U)Leading220034
VaishaliLok Jan Shakti PartyVeena Devi (LJP)Leading324171
Valmiki NagarJanata Dal (United)Baidya Nath Prasad Mahato JD(U)Won330583
Jahanabad SURENDRA PRASAD YADAVLeading7626
Pataliputra MISHA BHARTILeading8338
Ujiarpur  Leading57166

This Lok Sabha elections, main leaders across various parties in Bihar include, Nitish Kumar (JD-U), Sushil Kumar Modi (BJP), Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Ram Vilas Paswan (LJP), Madan Mohan Jha (Congress), Upendra Kushwaha (RLSP), Jitan Ram Manjhi (HAM-S).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United, which was not part of the National Democratic Alliance, had won two seats while its then ally, the RJD had won four seats in the last general elections. The BJP and its allies bagged 31 Lok Sabha seats, while RJD-Congress-NCP had won seven.

Nitish Kumar is fighting Lok Sabha elections 2019 as one of the NDA’s allies. BJP had to compromise on 17 seats in order to to stitch an alliance with JD(U).

As per exit polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to register a thumping win in Bihar, according to the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 exit polls released by several agencies on Sunday. The NDA, which includes Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) and Ram Vilas Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), is expected to win at least 30 out of 40 seats in the state where Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Grand Alliance including Congress and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) was expected to pose a big challenge to the NDA.