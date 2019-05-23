Patna: The counting of votes for 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar began at 8 AM on Thursday, and the results for that would be out by the evening. The voting for the 40 parliamentary seats took place in all seven phases of Lok Sabha elections, spanning from April 11 till May 19.

Out of a total of 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, six of them, namely Gopalganj, Hajipur, Samastipur, Sasaram, Gaya, and Jamui are reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.

Constituency Name Party Name Candidate Name Status Votes Araria Bharatiya Janata Party Pradeep Singh (BJP) Leading 105763 Arrah Bharatiya Janata Party Rajkumar Singh (BJP) Leading 78935 Aurangabad Bharatiya Janata Party Susheel Kumar Singh (BJP) Leading 44816 Banka Janata Dal (United) Girdhari Yadav JD(U) Leading 79851 Begusarai Bharatiya Janata Party Giriraj Singh (BJP) Leading 281718 Bhagalpur Janata Dal (United) Ajay Kumar Mandal JD(U) Leading 118869 Buxar Bharatiya Janata Party Ashwini Kumar Choubey (BJP) Leading 58310 Darbhanga Bharatiya Janata Party Gopal Ji Thakur (BJP) Won 586668 Gaya Janata Dal (United) Vijay Kumar Manjhi JD(U) Leading 130542 Gopalganj Janata Dal (United) Dr. Alok Kumar Suman JD(U) Leading 217910 Hajipur Lok Jan Shakti Party Pashupati Kumar Paras (LJP) Leading 121195 Jamui Lok Jan Shakti Party Chirag Kumar Paswan (LJP) Leading 232554 Jhanjharpur Janata Dal (United) Ram Preet Mandal JD(U) Leading 201567 Karakat Janata Dal (United) Mahabali Singh JD(U) Leading 65541 Katihar Janata Dal (United) Dular Chand Goswami JD(U) Leading 54846 Khagaria Lok Jan Shakti Party Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser Leading 152583 Kishanganj Indian National Congress Mohammad Javed (Congress) Leading 30567 Madhepura Janata Dal (United) Dinesh Chandra Yadav JD(U) Leading 116175 Madhubani Bharatiya Janata Party Ashok Kumar Yadav (BJP) Leading 377943 Maharajganj Bharatiya Janata Party Janardan Singh Sigriwal (BJP) Leading 174060 Munger Janata Dal (United) Rajiv Ranjan Singh urf Lallan Singh JD(U) Leading 74796 Muzaffarpur Bharatiya Janata Party Ajay Nishad (BJP) Leading 237013 Nalanda Janata Dal (United) Kaushalendra Kumar JD(U) Leading 57762 Nawada Lok Jan Shakti Party Chandan Kumar (LJP) Leading 119923 Paschim Champaran Bharatiya Janata Party Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal (BJP) Leading 275917 Patna Sahib Bharatiya Janata Party Ravi Shankar Prasad-BJP Leading 149091 Purnia Janata Dal (United) Santosh Kumar Kushwah JD(U) Leading 209819 Purvi Champaran Bharatiya Janata Party Radha Mohan Singh (BJP) Leading 185936 Samastipur Lok Jan Shakti Party Ramchandra Paswan (LJP) Leading 182300 Saran Bharatiya Janata Party Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP) Leading 113496 Sasaram Bharatiya Janata Party Chedi Paswan (BJP) Leading 112449 Sheohar Bharatiya Janata Party Smt. Rama Devi (BJP) Leading 242126 Sitamarhi Janata Dal (United) Dr. Varun Kumar JD(U) Leading 232182 Siwan Janata Dal (United) Kavita Singh JD(U) Leading 54469 Supaul Janata Dal (United) Dileshwar Kamath JD(U) Leading 220034 Vaishali Lok Jan Shakti Party Veena Devi (LJP) Leading 324171 Valmiki Nagar Janata Dal (United) Baidya Nath Prasad Mahato JD(U) Won 330583 Jahanabad SURENDRA PRASAD YADAV Leading 7626 Pataliputra MISHA BHARTI Leading 8338 Ujiarpur Leading 57166

This Lok Sabha elections, main leaders across various parties in Bihar include, Nitish Kumar (JD-U), Sushil Kumar Modi (BJP), Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Ram Vilas Paswan (LJP), Madan Mohan Jha (Congress), Upendra Kushwaha (RLSP), Jitan Ram Manjhi (HAM-S).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United, which was not part of the National Democratic Alliance, had won two seats while its then ally, the RJD had won four seats in the last general elections. The BJP and its allies bagged 31 Lok Sabha seats, while RJD-Congress-NCP had won seven.

Nitish Kumar is fighting Lok Sabha elections 2019 as one of the NDA’s allies. BJP had to compromise on 17 seats in order to to stitch an alliance with JD(U).

As per exit polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to register a thumping win in Bihar, according to the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 exit polls released by several agencies on Sunday. The NDA, which includes Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) and Ram Vilas Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), is expected to win at least 30 out of 40 seats in the state where Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Grand Alliance including Congress and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) was expected to pose a big challenge to the NDA.