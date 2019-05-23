New Delhi: The counting of votes for Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Hisar, Karnal, Sonipat seats in Haryana began at 8 AM on Thursday i.e. May 23. Notably, the results for Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Hisar, Karnal, Sonipat seats in Haryana will be out by evening. The voting for the above mentioned Lok Sabha seats took place on phase 6, i.e. May 12.

Take a look at the details of Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Hisar, Karnal, Sonipat Lok Sabha seats:

Ambala: This seat is currently represented by BJP’s Rattan Lal Kataria. In 2014 polls, Kataria had defeated INC’s Raj Kumar Balmiki.

Kurukshetra: This seat is currently represented by BJP’ Raj Kumar Saini. In 2014 polls, he had defeated INLD’s Balbir Singh Saini.

Sirsa: This seat is currently represented by INLD’s Charanjeet Singh Rori. He had defeated INC’s Ashok Tanwar in 2014.

Hisar: This seat is currently represented by INLD’s Dushyant Chautala. In 2014 polls, he had defeated HJC (BL)’s Kuldeep Bishnoi.

Sonipat: This seat is currently represented by BJP’ Ramesh Chander. In 2014 polls, he had defeated INC’s Jagbir Singh Malik.