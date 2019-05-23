New Delhi: The counting of votes for Durg, Raipur, Mahasamund, Bastar, and Kanker seats in Chhattisgarh began at 8 AM on Thursday i.e. May 23. Notably, the results for Durg, Raipur, Mahasamund, Bastar, and Kanker in Chhattisgarh will be out by evening. The voting for the above mentioned Lok Sabha seats took place on phase 2, 3 i.e. April 18 and 23.

Take a look at the details of Durg, Raipur, Mahasamund, Bastar, and Kanker Lok Sabha seats:

Durg: This seat is currently represented by INC’s Tamradhwaj Sahu. In 2014 polls, Sahu had defeated BJP’s Saroj Pandey. This year, BJP’s Vijay Baghel is fighting against INC’s Pratima Chandrakar. BSP’s Geetanjali Singh will be fighting for the Lok Sabha seat, while Shiv Sena has fielded Kamlesh Kumar Nagarchi is contesting from here.

Raipur: BJP’s Ramesh Bais is representing the seat currently. He had held the seat in 2014 by defeating INC’s Satya Narayan Sharma (Sattu Bhaiya). This year, BJP’s Sunil Soni is fighting against INC’s Pramod Dubey. BSP has fielded Khilesh Kumar Sahu Alias Khileshwar against Shiv Sena’s Santosh Yadu.

Mahasamund: This seat is currently represented by BJP’ Chandu Lal Sahu (Chandu Bhaiya). In 2014 polls, he had defeated INC’s Ajit Jogi. This year, BJP’s Chunnilal Sahu is fighting against INC’s Dhanendra Sahu. BSP has fielded Dhansing Kosariya from the seat.

Bastar: This seat is currently represented by BJP’s Dinesh Kashyap. He had defeated INC’s Deepak Karma (Bunty). This year, BJP’s Baiduram Kashyap is fighting against INC’s Deepak Baij. BSP has fielded Aaytu Ram Mandavi from the seat, while CPI’s Ramu Ram Mourya will be contesting from the seat.

Kanker: This seat is currently represented by BJP’s Vikram Dev Usendi. In 2014 polls, he had defeated INC’s Foolodevi Netam. This year, INC has fielded Biresh Thakur from the seat while BJP’s Mohan Mandav is fighting from the seat. BSP has fielded Sube Singh Dhurva from the seat.