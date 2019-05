New Delhi: The counting of votes for 542 Lok Sabha seats began at 8 AM on Thursday, and the results for that would be out by evening. The voting for 542 parliamentary seats took place in seven-phased Lok Sabha elections, starting April 11 till May 19.

Several BJP leaders and heavyweights were given tickets to contest the elections. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking to retain the Varanasi seat, and BJP chief Amit Shah who is the contesting Lok Sabha polls for the first time, is fighting from Gandhinagar seat. Other top-notch leaders include union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Jayant Sinha and Shripad Naik, who are in the fray from Patna Sahib (Bihar), Hazaribagh (Jharkhand) and North Goa parliamentary seats respectively.

Leading

State LS Constituency Candidate Name Winning/trailing Andaman & Nicobar Andaman & Nicobar Vishal Jolly Leading Andhra Pradesh Amalapuram-SC AyyajiVema Manepalli NA Andhra Pradesh Anakapalli Dr. Gandi Venkata Satyanarayana NA Andhra Pradesh Anantapur Hamsa Devineni NA Andhra Pradesh Araku-ST K V V Satyanarayan Reddy NA Andhra Pradesh Bapatla-SC Dr. Challagali Kishore Kumar NA Andhra Pradesh Chittoor-SC Jayaram Duggani NA Andhra Pradesh Eluru Chinnam Ramkotaya NA Andhra Pradesh Guntur Valluru Jayaprakash Narayana NA Andhra Pradesh Hindupur Pogala Venkata Parthasarthi NA Andhra Pradesh Kadapa Singa Reddy Ramchandra Reddy NA Andhra Pradesh Kakinada Yalla Venkata Ramamohana Rao (Dorababu) NA Andhra Pradesh Kurnool Dr. P V Parthasarthi NA Andhra Pradesh Machilipatnam Gudivaka Ramanjaneyulu NA Andhra Pradesh Nandyal Dr. AdinarayanaInti NA Andhra Pradesh Narasaraopet Shri Kanna Lakshminarayana NA Andhra Pradesh Narsapuram Paidikonda Manikyalarao NA Andhra Pradesh Nellore Suresh Reddy Sannapareddy NA Andhra Pradesh Ongole Thogunta Srinivas NA Andhra Pradesh Rajahmundry Satya Gopinath dasparavasthu NA Andhra Pradesh Rajampet Pappireddi Maheswara Reddy NA Andhra Pradesh Srikakulam Perla Sambamurti NA Andhra Pradesh Tirupati-SC Bommi Sri Hari Rao NA Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada Dilip Kumar Kilaru NA Andhra Pradesh Visakhapatnam Shri D Purandeshwari NA Andhra Pradesh Vizianagaram P Sanyasi Raju NA Arunachal Pradesh Arunachal East Shri Tapir Gao Leading Arunachal Pradesh Arunachal West Shri Kiren Rijiju Leading Assam Dibrugarh Shri Rameswar Teli Leading Assam Jorhat Shri Tapan Gogai Leading Assam Lakhimpur Shri Pradan Baruah Leading Assam Tezpur Sjt. Pallab Lochan Das Leading Assam Autonomous District (ST) Shri Horensingh Bey Leading Assam Karimganj (SC) Shri Kripanath Mallah Leading Assam Mangaldoi Shri Dilip Saikia Leading Assam Nowgong Shri Rupak Sharma Trailing Assam Silchar Dr Rajdeep Roy Bengali Leading Bihar Araria Pradeep Singh (BJP) Leading Bihar Arrah Rajkumar Singh (BJP) Leading Bihar Begusarai Giriraj Singh (BJP) Leading Bihar Buxar Ashwini Kumar Choubey (BJP) Leading Bihar Darbhanga Gopal Ji Thakur (BJP) Leading Bihar Madhubani Ashok Kumar Yadav (BJP) Leading Bihar Maharajganj Janardan Singh Sigriwal (BJP) Leading Bihar Muzaffarpur Ajay Nishad (BJP) Leading Bihar Paschim Champaran Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal (BJP) Leading Bihar Pataliputra Ram Krapal Yadav (BJP) Leading Bihar Patna Sahib Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP) Leading Bihar Purvi Champaran Radha Mohan Singh (BJP) Leading Bihar Saran Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP) Leading Bihar Sasaram (SC) Chedi Paswan (BJP) Leading Bihar Sheohar Smt. Rama Devi (BJP) Leading Bihar Ujiarpur Nityanand Rai (BJP) Leading Bihar Aurangabad Susheel Kumar Singh (BJP) Leading Chhattisgarh Bastar (ST) Shri Baiduram Kashyap Trailing Chhattisgarh Bilaspur Shri Arun Saw Leading Chhattisgarh Durg Shri Vijay Baghel Leading Chhattisgarh Janjgir-Champa (SC) Shri Guharam Ajgale Leading Chhattisgarh Korba Shri Jyoti Nand Dubey Trailing Chhattisgarh Raigarh (ST) Smt. Gomtee Sai Leading Chhattisgarh Raipur Shri Sunil Soni Leading Chhattisgarh Surguja (ST) Smt. Renuka Singh Leading Chhattisgarh Kanker (ST) Shri Mohan Mandav Leading Chhattisgarh Mahasamund Shri Chunnilal Sahu Leading Chhattisgarh Rajnandgaon Shri Santosh Pandey Leading Dadra & Nagar Haveli Dadra and Nagar Haveli (ST) Shri Natubhai Gomanbhai Patel NA Daman & Diu Daman & Diu Shri Lalubhai Patel Leading Goa North Goa Shri Shripad Yesso Naik Leading Goa South Goa Adv. Narendra Keshav Sawaikar Trailing Gujarat Ahmedabad East Shri H.S. Patel Leading Gujarat Ahmedabad West (SC) Dr. Kirit Bhai Solanki Leading Gujarat Amreli Shri Naran Bhai Kchhadia Leading Gujarat Anand Shri Miteshbhai Patel (Bakabhai) Leading Gujarat Banaskantha Shri Parbat Bhai Patel Leading Gujarat Bardoli (ST) Shri Parbhu Bhai Vasava Leading Gujarat Bharuch Shri Mansukh Bhai Vasava Leading Gujarat Bhavnagar Dr. Mrs. Bharati Ben Shiyal Leading Gujarat Chhota Udaipur (ST) Mrs. Geetaben Rathva Leading Gujarat Dahod (ST) Shri Jashvant Sinh Bhabhor Leading Gujarat Gandhinagar Shri Amit Anit Chandra Shah Leading Gujarat Jamnagar Mrs. Punamben Madam Leading Gujarat Junagadh Shri Rajeshbhai Chudasma Leading Gujarat Kachahh-SC Shri Vinod Bhai Chavda Leading Gujarat Kheda Shri Devusinh Chauhan Leading Gujarat Mahesana Mrs. Sharda Ben Patel W/O Late Shri Anil Bhai Patel (Former Minister) Leading Gujarat Navsari Shri C.R. Patil Leading Gujarat Panchmahal Shri Ratan Singh Leading Gujarat Patan Shri Bharatsinh Dabhi Thakor Leading Gujarat Porbandar Shri Ramesh Dhaduk Leading Gujarat Rajkot Shri Mohan Bhai Kundariya Leading Gujarat Sabarkantha Shri Dipsinh Radhod Leading Gujarat Surat Smt. Darshana Jardosh Leading Gujarat Surendranagar Dr. Mahendra Bhai Munjpara Leading Gujarat Vadodara Mrs. Ranjan Ben Bhatt Leading Gujarat Valsad (ST) Dr. K.C. Patel Haryana Ambala (SC) Shri Ratan Lal Katariya Leading Haryana Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Shri Dharmvir Singh Leading Haryana Faridabad Shri Krisnpal Gurjar Leading Haryana Gurgaon Shri Rao Indrajeet Singh Leading Haryana Hisar Brijendra Singh Leading Haryana Karnal Shri Sanjay Bhatiya Leading Haryana Kurukshetra Shri Nayab Singh Saini Leading Haryana Rohtak Arvind Sharma Leading Haryana Sirsa – SC Smt Suneeta Duggal Leading Haryana Sonipat Shri Ramesh Chandra Kaushik Leading Himachal Pradesh Hamirpur Shri Anurag Thakur Leading Himachal Pradesh Kangra Shri Kishan Kapoor Leading Himachal Pradesh Mandi Shri Ramswroop Sharma Leading Himachal Pradesh Shimla (SC) Shri Suresh Kashyap Leading Jammu & Kashmir Baramulla Shri M M War NA Jammu & Kashmir Anantnag Shri Sofi Youssaf NA Jammu & Kashmir Jammu Shri Jugal Kishore Sharma Leading Jammu & Kashmir Ladakh Shri Jamyang Tsering Namgyal Leading Jammu & Kashmir Srinagar Shri Khalid Jahangir Jammu & Kashmir Udhampur Dr. Jitendra Singh Leading Jharkhand Chatra Shri Sunil Singh Leading Jharkhand Dhanbad Shri Pashupati Nath Singh Leading Jharkhand Dumka (ST) Shri Sunil Soren Leading Jharkhand Godda Shri Nishikant Dubey Leading Jharkhand Hazaribagh Shri Jayant Sinha Leading Jharkhand Jamshedpur Shri Vidhyut Varan Mahato Leading Jharkhand Khunti Shri Arjun Munda Leading Jharkhand Kodarma Smt Annapurna Devi Yadav Leading Jharkhand Lohardaga (ST) Shri Sudarshan Bhagat Leading Jharkhand Palamau (SC) Shri Vishnu Dayal Ram Leading Jharkhand Rajmahal (ST) Shri Hemlal Murmu Leading Jharkhand Ranchi Shri Sanjay Seth Leading Jharkhand Singhbhum (ST ) Shri Laxman Giluva Trailing Karnataka Bagalkot Shri Parvatagouda C Gaddigoudar Leading Karnataka Belgaum Shri Suresh Chanabasappa Angadi Leading Karnataka Bellary Shri Devendrappa Leading Karnataka Bidar Shri Bhagwanth Khuba Leading Karnataka Bijapur (SC) Shri Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi Leading Karnataka Chikkodi Shri Anna Saheb Jolle Leading Karnataka Davanagere Shri Gowdar M Siddeshwara Leading Karnataka Dharwad Shri Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi Leading Karnataka Gulbarga (SC) Dr Umesh Jadhav Karnataka Haveri Shri Shivkumar Chanabasappa Udasi Leading Karnataka Koppal Shri Sanganna Karadi Leading Karnataka Raichur (ST) Shri Raja Amresh Nayak Leading Karnataka Shimoga Shri B Y Raghavendra Leading Karnataka Uttara Kannada Shri Anantkumar Hegde Leading Karnataka Bangalore Central Shri P. C. Mohan Leading Karnataka Bangalore North Shri D.V. Sadananda Gowda Leading Karnataka Bangalore Rural Shri Ashwat Narain Trailing Karnataka Bangalore South Shri Tejaswi Surya L.S. Leading Karnataka Chamrajanagar Shri Srinivasa Prasad Leading Karnataka Chikkballapur Shri B N Bache Gowda Leading Karnataka Chitradurga (SC) Shri A Narayana Swamy Leading Karnataka Dakshina Kannada Shri Nalin Kumar Kateel Leading Karnataka Hassan Shri A Manju Trailing Karnataka Kolar S. Muniswamy Leading Karnataka Mandya Smt Sumalatha (IND Support) NA Karnataka Mysore Shri Prathap Simha Leading Karnataka Tumkur Shri G S Basavaraju Leading Karnataka Udupi Chikmagalur Kum. Shobha Karandlaje Leading Kerala Alappuzha Dr K S Radhakrishnan NA Kerala Attingal Smt. Sobha Surendran NA Kerala Chalakudy Shri A N Radhakrishnan NA Kerala Ernakulam Shri Alphonese Kannanthana NA Kerala Kannur Shri C K Padmanabhan NA Kerala Kasaragod Shri Raveesh Thantri Kuntar NA Kerala Kollam Shri K V Sabu NA Kerala Kozhikode Adv K P Prakash Babu NA Kerala Malappuram Shri Unnikrishnan Master NA Kerala Palakkad Shri C Krishnakumar NA Kerala Pathanamthitta Shri K. Surendran NA Kerala Ponnani Prof. V T Rema NA Kerala Thiruvananthapuram Shri Kummanam Rajasekharan NA Kerala Thrissur Shri Suresh Gopi NA Kerala Vadakara Shri V K Sajeevan NA Lakshadweep Lakshadweep(ST) Shri Abdul Khader NA Madhya Pradesh Balaghat Shri Dhal Singh Bisen Leading Madhya Pradesh Betul (ST) Shri Durgadas Uike Leading Madhya Pradesh Bhind (SC) Smt. Sandhya Rai Leading Madhya Pradesh Chhindwara Shri Natthan Shah NA Madhya Pradesh Damoh Shri Prahlad Patel Leading Madhya Pradesh Dewas (SC) Shri Mahendra Solanki Leading Madhya Pradesh Dhar – ST Chattar Singh Darbar Leading Madhya Pradesh Gwalior Shri Vivek Sejwalkar Leading Madhya Pradesh Hoshangabad Shri Rao Udai Pratap Singh Leading Madhya Pradesh Jabalpur Shri Rakesh Singh Leading Madhya Pradesh Khajuraho Bishnu Datt Sharma Leading Madhya Pradesh Khandwa Shri Nand Kumar Singh Chouhan Leading Madhya Pradesh Khargone (ST) Shri Gajendra Patel Leading Madhya Pradesh Mandla (ST) Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste Leading Madhya Pradesh Mandsour Shri Sudhir Gupta Leading Madhya Pradesh Morena Shri Narendra Singh Tomar Leading Madhya Pradesh Rajgarh Shri Roadmal Nagar Leading Madhya Pradesh Ratlam GS Damor Leading Madhya Pradesh Rewa Shri Janardan Mishra Leading Madhya Pradesh Satna Shri Ganesh Singh Leading Madhya Pradesh Shahdol (ST) Smt. Himadri Singh Leading Madhya Pradesh Sidhi Smt. Riti Pathak Leading Madhya Pradesh Tikamgarh (SC) Shri Virendra Kumar Khateek Leading Madhya Pradesh Ujjain (SC) Shri Anil Firojiya Leading Maharashtra Ahmednagar Shri Sujay Vikhe Leading Maharashtra Baramati Mrs. Kanchan Rahul Kul Trailing Maharashtra Bhandara- Gondiya Shri Sunil Baburao Mendhe Leading Maharashtra Bhiwandi Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil Leading Maharashtra Chandrapur Shri Hansraj Gangaram Ahir Leading Maharashtra Dhule Dr. Subhash Ramrao Bhamre Leading Maharashtra Dindori (ST) Dr. Bharati Pawar Leading Maharashtra Gadchiroli-Chimur (ST) Shri Ashok Mahadeorao Nete Leading Maharashtra Jalgaon Mrs. Smita Uday Wagh Leading Maharashtra Jalna Shri Raosaheb Patil Danve Leading Maharashtra Madha Shri Ranjeet Singh Hindurao Naik Nimbalkar Leading Maharashtra Mumbai North East Shri Manoj Kotak Leading Maharashtra Mumbai-North Shri Gopal Chinayya Shetty Leading Maharashtra Mumbai-North-Central Smt. Poonam Mahajan Leading Maharashtra Nagpur Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari Leading Maharashtra Nandurbar (ST) Dr. Heena Vijaykumar Gavit Leading Maharashtra Pune Shri Girish Bapat Leading Maharashtra Raver Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse Leading Maharashtra Sangli Shri Sanjay(Kaka) Ramchandra Patil Leading Maharashtra Wardha Shri Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas Leading Maharashtra Akola Shri Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre Leading Maharashtra Beed Dr. Pritam Gopinath Munde Leading Maharashtra Latur (SC) Shri Sudhakar Bhalerao Shrungare Leading Maharashtra Nanded Shri Pratap Patil Chikkalikar Leading Maharashtra Solapur (SC) Dr. Jaysidhesvar Swami Leading Manipur Inner Manipur Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh Leading Manipur Outer Manipur Houlim Shokhopao Mate Leading Meghalaya Shillong (ST) Shri Sanbor Shullai, MLA NA Meghalaya Tura (ST) Shri Rikman G Momim NA Mizoram Mizoram (ST) Shri Nirupam Chakma NA Odisha Aska Anita Subhadarshini Odisha Balasore Shri Pratap Sarangi Leading Odisha Bargarh – ST Shri Suresh Pujari Leading Odisha Berhampur Bhrugu Baxipatra Odisha Bhadrak (SC) Shri Abhimanyu Sethi Odisha Bhubaneswar Smt. Aparajita Sarangi Leading Odisha Bolangir Shri Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo Leading Odisha Cuttack Shri Prakash Mishra Odisha Dhenkanal Shri Rudra Narayan Pani Odisha Jagatsinghpur (SC) Shri Bibhuprasad Tarai Odisha Jajpur (SC) Shri Amiya Mallick Odisha Kalahandi Basanta Kumar Panda Leading Odisha Kandhamal Shri Mahameghabaham Aira Kharbela Swain Trailing Odisha Kendrapara Shri Baijayant Panda Trailing Odisha Keonjhar-ST Shri Ananta Naik Trailing Odisha Koraput Jayaram Pangi Odisha Mayurbhanj (ST) Er Biswesar Tudu Leading Odisha Nabarangpur Balabhadra Majhi Odisha Puri Dr. Sambit Patra Leading Odisha Sambalpur Shri Nitesh Ganga Deb Leading Odisha Sundargarh -ST Shri Jual Oram Leading Rajasthan Ajmer Shri Bhagirath Chaudhary Leading Rajasthan Alwar Shri Balak Nath Leading Rajasthan Banswara (ST) Shri Kanakmal Katara Leading Rajasthan Barmer Shri Kailash Chaudhry Leading Rajasthan Bharatpur (SC) Smt Ranjeeta Kohli Leading Rajasthan Bhilwara Shri Subhash Chandra Baheria Leading Rajasthan Bikaner (SC) Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal Leading Rajasthan Chittorgarh Shri C. P. Joshi Leading Rajasthan Churu Shri Rahul Kaswan, MP Leading Rajasthan Dausa Jas Kaur Meena Leading Rajasthan Ganganagar (SC) Shri Nihal Chand Chauhan Leading Rajasthan Jaipur Shri Ramcharan Bohra Leading Rajasthan Jaipur Rural Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Leading Rajasthan Jalore Shri Devji Mansingram Patel Leading Rajasthan Jhalawar-Baran Shri Dushyant Singh Leading Rajasthan Jhunjhunu Shri Narendra Khinchal Leading Rajasthan Jodhpur Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Leading Rajasthan Karauli-Dholpur (SC) Shri Manoj Rajuriya Leading Rajasthan Kota Shri Om Birla Leading Rajasthan Pali Shri P P Chaudhary Leading Rajasthan Rajsamand Smt Diya Kumari Leading Rajasthan Sikar Shri Sumedhanand Saraswati Leading Rajasthan Tonk-Sawai Madhopur Shri Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria Leading Rajasthan Udaipur-ST Shri Arjunlal Meena Leading Sikkim Sikkim Shri LatenTshering Sherpa NA Tamilnadu Coimbatore Shri C P Radhakrishnan Trailing Tamilnadu Kanniyakumari Shri Pon. Radhakrishnan Trailing Tamilnadu Ramanathapuram Shri Nainar Nagendran Trailing Tamilnadu Sivaganga Shri H Raja Trailing Tamilnadu Thoothukkudi Dr Tamilisai Soundarrajan Trailing Telangana Adilabad (ST) Shri Soyam Babu Rao Telangana Bhongir Shri P V Shamsunder Rao Telangana Chelvella Shri B. Janardhan Reddy Telangana Hyderabad Dr. Bhagwanth Rao Telangana Karimnagar Shri Bandi Sanjay Telangana Khammam Shri Vasudev Rao Telangana Mahabubabad (ST) Shri Jatothu Hussain Naik Telangana Mahabubnagar Smt. D K Aruna Telangana Malkajgiri Shri N Ramchandra Rao Telangana Medak Shri Raghunanadan Rao Telangana Nagarkurnool – SC Kum. Bangaru Shruthi Telangana Nalgonda� Shri Garlapati Jithender Kumar Telangana Nizamabad Shri D. Aravind Telangana Peddapalli – SC Shri S. Kumar Telangana Secunderabad Shri G Kishan Reddy Telangana Warangal – SC Shri Chinta Sambamurthy Telangana Zahirabad Shri Banala Laxma Reddy Tripura Tripura East-ST Rebati Tripura Tripura Tripura West Shri Rebati Tripura Uttar Pradesh Agra-SC Shri S P Singh Baghel Uttar Pradesh Akbarpur Shri Davendra Singh Bhole, MP Uttar Pradesh Aligarh Shri Satish Kumar Gautam Uttar Pradesh Allahabad Smt Rita Bahuguna Joshi Uttar Pradesh Ambedkar Nagar Shri. Mukut Bihari Uttar Pradesh Amethi Smt. Smriti Irani (Parsi) Uttar Pradesh Amroha Shri Kanwar Singh Tanwar Uttar Pradesh Aonla Shri Dharmendra Kumar Uttar Pradesh Azamgarh Shri Dinesh Lal Yadav Uttar Pradesh Badaun Smt. Sangh Mitra Maurya Uttar Pradesh Baghpat Dr. Satya Pal Singh Uttar Pradesh Bahraich-SC Shri Akshaywar lal Gaud Uttar Pradesh Ballia Shri Virendra Singh Mast Uttar Pradesh Banda Shri R K Patel Uttar Pradesh Bansgaon-SC Shri Kamlesh Paswan, MP Uttar Pradesh Barabanki-SC Shri Upednra Rawat Uttar Pradesh Bareilly Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar Uttar Pradesh Basti Shri Harish Dwivedi, MP Uttar Pradesh Bhadohi Shri. Ramesh Bind Uttar Pradesh Bijnor Kunwar Bharatendra Singh Uttar Pradesh Bulandshahr-SC Shri Bhola Singh Uttar Pradesh Chandauli Shri Mahendra Nath Pandey Uttar Pradesh Deoria Shri. Ramapati Ram Tripathi Uttar Pradesh Dhaurahra Smt Rekha Verma Uttar Pradesh Domariyaganj Shri Jagdambika Pal, MP Uttar Pradesh Etah Shri Rajveer Singh-MP (Raju Bhaiya) Uttar Pradesh Etawah-SC Shri Ramashankar Katheriya, MP Uttar Pradesh Faizabad Shri Lallu Singh, MP Uttar Pradesh Farrukhabad Shri Mukesh Rajpoot Uttar Pradesh Fatehpur Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti,MP Uttar Pradesh Fatehpur Sikri Shri Raj Kumar Chaher Uttar Pradesh Firozabad Dr. Chandra Sen Jadun Uttar Pradesh Gautam Buddha Nagar Dr. Mahesh Sharma Uttar Pradesh Ghaziabad Dr. Vijay Kumar Singh Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur Shri Manoj Sinha Uttar Pradesh Gonda Shri Kirtiwardhan Singh, MP Uttar Pradesh Gorakhpur Shri. Ravi Kishan Uttar Pradesh Hamirpur Shri Pushpendra Singh Chandel, MP Uttar Pradesh Hardoi-SC Shri Jai Prakash Rawat Uttar Pradesh Hathras-SC Shri Rajveer Singh Balmiki (Diler) Uttar Pradesh Jalaun-SC Shri Bhanu Pratap Verma, MP Uttar Pradesh Jaunpur Shri. K P Singh Uttar Pradesh Jhansi Shri Anurag Sharma Uttar Pradesh Kairana Shri Pradeep Choudhary Uttar Pradesh Kaiserganj Shri Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, MP Uttar Pradesh Kannauj Shri Subrat Pathak Uttar Pradesh Kanpur Shri Satyadev Pachuri Uttar Pradesh Kaushambi-SC Shri Vinod Sonkar, MP Uttar Pradesh Kheri Shri Ajay Kumar Mishra Uttar Pradesh Kushi Nagar Shri Vijay Dubey, MP Uttar Pradesh Lalganj (SC) Smt Nilam Sonkar Uttar Pradesh Lucknow Shri Rajnath Singh Uttar Pradesh Machhlishahr (SC) Shri V P Saroj Uttar Pradesh Maharajganj Shri Pankaj Chaudhary, MP Uttar Pradesh Mainpuri Shri Prem Singh Shakya Uttar Pradesh Mathura Smt. Hema Malini Uttar Pradesh Meerut Shri Rajendra Agarwal Uttar Pradesh Misrikh-SC Shri Ashok Rawat, Ex MP Uttar Pradesh Mohanlalganj-SC Shri Kaushal Kishore Uttar Pradesh Moradabad Shri Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Uttar Pradesh Muzaffarnagar Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan Uttar Pradesh Nagina-SC Dr. Yeshwant Uttar Pradesh Phulpur Smt Keshri Patel Uttar Pradesh Pilibhit Shri Varun Gandhi, MP Uttar Pradesh Pratapgarh Shri. Sangam Lal Gupta Uttar Pradesh Rae Bareli Shri Dinesh Pratap Singh Uttar Pradesh Rampur Smt Jaya Prada Uttar Pradesh Saharanpur Shri Raghav Lakhanpal Uttar Pradesh Salempur Shri Ravindra Kushwaha, MP Uttar Pradesh Sambhal Shri Parmeshwar Lal Saini Uttar Pradesh Sant Kabir Nagar Shri. Praveen Nishad Uttar Pradesh Shahjahanpur-SC Shri Arun Sagar Uttar Pradesh Shrawasti Shri Daddan Mishra, MP Uttar Pradesh Sitapur Shri Rajesh Verma Uttar Pradesh Sultanpur Smt Maneka Gandhi, MP Uttar Pradesh Unnao Swami Sakshi Ji Maharaj Uttar Pradesh Varanasi Narendra Damodardas Modi Uttrakhand Almora (SC) Shri Ajay Tamta Uttrakhand Garhwal Shri Tirath Singh Rawat Uttrakhand Hardwar Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal (Nishank) Uttrakhand Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar Shri Ajay Bhatt Uttrakhand Tehri Garhwal Smt. Mala Rajya Laxmi West Bengal Alipurduars -ST Shri John Barla West Bengal Arambagh-SC Shri Tapan Roy West Bengal Asansol Shri Babul Supriyo West Bengal Baharampur Shri Krishna Juardar Arya West Bengal Balurghat Dr Sukanta Majumdar West Bengal Bangaon -SC Shri Shantanu Thakur West Bengal Bankura Dr Subhash Sarkar West Bengal Barasat Dr Mrinal Kanthi Debnath West Bengal Bardhaman Purba-SC Shri Paresh Chandra Das West Bengal Barrackpore Shri Arjun Singh West Bengal Basirhat Shri Sayantan Basu West Bengal Birbhum Shri Dudh Kumar Mondal West Bengal Bishnupur-SC Shri Soumitra Kha West Bengal Bolpur-SC Shri Ram Prashad Das West Bengal Burdwan – Durgapur Shri S. S. Ahluwaliya West Bengal Cooch Behar -SC Shri Nisith Pramanik West Bengal Darjeeling Shri Raju Singh Bisht West Bengal Diamond Harbour Shri Nilanjan Roy West Bengal Dum Dum Shri Samik Bhattacharya West Bengal Ghatal Smt. Bharati Ghosh West Bengal Hooghly Smt. Locket chaterjee West Bengal Howrah Shri Rantidev Sen Gupta West Bengal Jadavpur Prof. Anupam Hazra West Bengal Jalpaiguri-SC Dr Jayanta Ray West Bengal Jangipur Smt. Mafuja Khatun West Bengal Jhargram-ST Dr Kunar Hembram West Bengal Joynagar-SC Dr Ashok Kandari West Bengal Kanthi Dr Debashish Samant West Bengal Kolkata Dakshin Shri Chandra Kumar Bose West Bengal Kolkata Uttar Shri Rahul Sinha West Bengal Krishnanagar Shri Kalyan Chowbey West Bengal Maldaha Dakshin Smt. Sreerupa Mitra Choudhury West Bengal Maldaha Uttar Shri Khagen Murmu West Bengal Mathurapur-SC Shri Shyamaprasad Halder West Bengal Medinipur Shri Dilip Ghosh West Bengal Murshidabad Shri Humayun Kabir West Bengal Purulia Shri Jyotirmoy Mahto West Bengal Raiganj Smt. Deboshree Chaudhary West Bengal Ranaghat -SC Dr Mukut Mani Adhikari West Bengal Serampore Shri Debajit Sarkar West Bengal Tamluk Shri Siddharth Naskar West Bengal Uluberia Shri Joy Banerjee

Notably, exit polls on Sunday were unanimous in predicting another term for the NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In fact, many of them projected over 300 seats to the NDA, seeing it sail past the 272 majority mark in the Lok Sabha. Congress-led UPA seems to have improved from the last time with News 18-Ipsos, India Today-Axis and News 24-Chanakya predicting 82, 77-108 and 86-104 seats but it will still be a poor second.