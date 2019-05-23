New Delhi: The counting of votes for Karimganj, Silchar, Autonomous District, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta and Gauhati seats in Assam began at 8 AM on Thursday i.e. May 23. Notably, the results for Karimganj, Silchar, Autonomous District, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta And Gauhati seats in Assam will be out by evening.

The voting for the above mentioned Lok Sabha seats took place on phase 2, 3 i.e. April 18 and 23.

Take a look at the details of Karimganj, Silchar, Autonomous District, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta and Gauhati Lok Sabha seats:

Karimganj: This seat is currently represented by AUDF’s Radheshyam Biswas. In 2014 polls, Biswas had defeated BJP’s Krishna Das. This year, BJP’s Shri Kripanath Mallah is fighting against AUDF’s Radheshyam Biswas. Congress has fielded Swarup Das from the seat.

Silchar: Congress’s Sushmita Dev is representing the seat currently. She had held the seat in 2014 by defeating BJP’s Kabindra Purkayastha. This year, BJP’s Dr Rajdeep Roy Bengali is fighting against INC’s Sushmita Dev.

Autonomous District: This seat is currently represented by INC’ Biren Singh Engti. In 2014 polls, he had defeated BJP’s Joy Ram Engleng. This year, BJP’s Shri Horensingh Bey is fighting against INC’s Biren Singh Engti.

Dhubri: This seat is currently represented by AUDF’s Maulana Badruddin Ajmal. He had defeated INC’s Wazed Ali Choudhury. This year, INC’s Abu Taher Bepari

is fighting against AUDF’s Badruddin Ajmal. AITC has fielded Nurul Islam Choudhury from the seat while AGP’s Zabed Islam would be fighting from the seat.

Kokrajhar: This seat is currently represented by IND’s Naba Kumar Sarania (Hira). In 2014 polls, he had defeated IND’s Urkhao Gwra Brahma. This year, INC has fielded Sabda Ram Rabha from the seat while CPI(M)’s Biraj Deka is fighting from the seat.

Barpeta: Siraj Uddin Ajmal of AUDF is representing the Lok Sabha seat at present. In 2014 polls, he had defeated BJP’s Chandra Mohan Patowary. This year, INC has fielded Abdul Khaleque from the seat while AITC Ashahak Ali Dewan is fighting from the seat. AIUDF has fielded Rafiqul Islam, while AGP’s Kumar Deepak Das will be fighting from the seat.

Gauhati: This seat is currently represented by BJP’s Bijoya Chakraborty. She had defeated INC’s Manash Borah. This year, INC’s Bobbeeta Sharma is fighting against AITC’s Manoj Sharma. BJP has fielded Queen Oja from the seat while SP’s Ratul Kumar Choudhury would be fighting from there.