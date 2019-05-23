New Delhi: The counting of votes for Mangaldoi, Tezpur, Nowgong, Kaliabor, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur seats in Assam began at 8 AM on Thursday i.e. May 23. Notably, the results for Mangaldoi, Tezpur, Nowgong, Kaliabor, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur seats in Assam will be out by evening. The voting for the above mentioned Lok Sabha seats took place on phase 1, 2 i.e. April 11 and 18.

Take a look at the details of Mangaldoi, Tezpur, Nowgong, Kaliabor, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur Lok Sabha seats:

Mangaldoi: This seat is currently represented by BJP’s Ramen Deka. In 2014 polls, Deka had defeated INC’s Kirip Chaliha. This year, BJP’s Shri Dilip Saikia is fighting against INC’s Bhubaneswar Kalita.

Tezpur: BJP’s Ram Prasad Sarmah is representing the seat currently. He had held the seat in 2014 by defeating INC’s Bhupen Kumar Borah. This year, BJP’s Sjt. Pallab Lochan Das is fighting against INC’s M.G.V.K. Bhanu.

Nowgong: This seat is currently represented by INC’ Gourav Gogoi. In 2014 polls, he had defeated BJP’s Jonjonali Baruah.

Kaliabor: This seat is currently represented by INC’s Gourav Gogoi. He had defeated BJP’s Mrinal Kumar Saikia. This year, AGP’s Moni Madhab Mahanta is fighting against INC’s Gaurav Gogoi.

Jorhat: This seat is currently represented by BJP’s Kamakhya Prasad Tasa. In 2014 polls, he had defeated INC’s Bijoy Krishna Handique. This year, INC has fielded Sushanta Borgohain from the seat while BJP’s Tapan Gogai is fighting from the seat.

Dibrugarh: Rameswar Teli of BJP is representing the Lok Sabha seat at present. In 2014 polls, he had defeated INC’s Paban Singh Ghatowar. This year, INC has fielded Paban Singh Ghatowar from the seat while BJP’s Rameswar Teli is fighting from the seat.

Lakhimpur: This seat is currently represented by BJP’s Sarbananda Sonowal. He had defeated INC’s Ranee Narah. This year, INC’s Anil Borgohain is fighting against ADP’s Dilip Moran. BJP has fielded Pradan Baruah from the seat while CPI(M)’s Amiya Kumar Handique would be fighting from there.