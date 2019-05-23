New Delhi: The counting of votes for Rajmahal, Dumka, Godda, Chatra, Kodarma, Giridih, Dhanbad in Jharkhand began at 8 AM on Thursday i.e. May 23. Notably, the results for Rajmahal, Dumka, Godda, Chatra, Kodarma, Giridih, Dhanbad in Jharkhand will be out by evening. The voting for the above mentioned Lok Sabha seats took place in phases 4, 5, 6 and 7.

Take a look at the details of Rajmahal, Dumka, Godda, Chatra, Kodarma, Giridih, Dhanbad Lok Sabha seats:

Rajmahal: This seat is currently represented by JMM’s Vijay Kumar Hansdak. In 2014 polls, Hansdak had defeated BJP’s Hemlal Murmu. This year, BJP’s Hemlal Murmu is fighting against JMM’s Vijay Hansda. CPI (M)’s Gopin Soren will be fighting for the Lok Sabha seat.

Dumka: JMM’s Shibu Soren is representing the seat currently. He had held the seat in 2014 by defeating BJP’s Sunil Soren. This year, both the parties have fielded the same candidates.

Godda: This seat is currently represented by BJP’ Nishikant Dubey. In 2014 polls, he had defeated INC’s Furkan Ansari. This year, BJP’s Nishikant Dubey is fighting against Apna Dal’s Pradip Yadav from the seat.

Chatra: This seat is currently represented by BJP’s Sunil Kumar Singh. He had defeated INC’s Dhiraj Prasad Sahu. This year, BJP’s Sunil Singh is fighting against INC’s Manoj Kumar Yadav from the seat.

Kodarma: This seat is currently represented by BJP’s Ravindra Kr. Ray. In 2014 polls, he had defeated CPI(ML)(L)’s Rajkumar Yadav.

Giridih: This seat is currently represented by BJP’s Ravindra Kumar Pandey. He had defeated JMM’s Jagarnath Mahto in 2014. This year, BJP’s Chandraprakash Choudhary(AJSU) is fighting against JMM’s Jagarnath Mahato from the seat.

Dhanbad: This seat is currently represented by BJP’s Pashupati Nath Singh. He had defeated INC’s Ajay Kumar Dubey in 2014. This year, BJP’s Shri Pashupati Nath Singh is fighting against INC’s Kirti Azad from the seat.