New Delhi: The counting of votes for Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Singhbhum, Khunti, Lohardaga, Palamau, Hazaribagh in Jharkhand began at 8 AM on Thursday i.e. May 23. Notably, the results for Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Singhbhum, Khunti, Lohardaga, Palamau, Hazaribagh seats in Jharkhand will be out by evening. The voting for the above mentioned Lok Sabha seats took place in phases 4, 5 and 6.

Take a look at the details of Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Singhbhum, Khunti, Lohardaga, Palamau, Hazaribagh Lok Sabha seats:

Ranchi: This seat is currently represented by BJP’s Ram Tahal Choudhary. In 2014 polls, Choudhary had defeated INC’s Subodh Kant Sahay. This year, BJP’s Sanjay Seth is fighting against INC’s Subodh Kant Sahay.

Jamshedpur: BJP’s Bidyut Baran Mahato is representing the seat currently. He had held the seat in 2014 by defeating JVM(P)’s Ajay Kumar. This year, BJP’s Vidhyut Varan Mahato is fighting against JMM’s Champai Soren from the seat.

Singhbhum: This seat is currently represented by BJP’ Laxman Giluwa. In 2014 polls, he had defeated JBSP’s Geeta Kora. This year, BJP’s Laxman Giluva is fighting against INC’s Geeta Kora from the seat.

Khunti: This seat is currently represented by BJP’s Karia Munda. He had defeated JKP’s Anosh Ekka in 2014. This year, BJP’s Arjun Munda is fighting against INC’s Kalicharan Munda from the seat.

Lohardaga: This seat is currently represented by BJP’s Sudarshan Bhagat. In 2014 polls, he had defeated INC’s Rameshwar Oraon. This year, BJP’s Sudarshan Bhagat is fighting against INC’s Sukhdeo Bhagat from the seat.

Palamau: This seat is currently represented by BJP’s Vishnu Dayal Ram. He had defeated RJD’s Manoj Kumar in 2014.

Hazaribagh: This seat is currently represented by BJP’s Jayant Sinha. He had defeated INC’s Saurabh Narain Singh in 2014. This year, BJP’s Jayant Sinha is fighting against INC’s Gopal Sahu from the seat.