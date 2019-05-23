New Delhi: The counting of votes for Rohtak, Bhiwani–Mahendragarh, Gurgaon, Faridabad seats in Haryana began at 8 AM on Thursday i.e. May 23. Notably, the results for Rohtak, Bhiwani–Mahendragarh, Gurgaon, Faridabad seats in Haryana will be out by evening. The voting for the above mentioned Lok Sabha seats took place on phase 6, i.e. May 12.

Take a look at the details of Rohtak, Bhiwani–Mahendragarh, Gurgaon, Faridabad Lok Sabha seats:

Rohtak: This seat is currently represented by INC’s Deepender Singh Hooda. In 2014 polls, Hooda had defeated BJP’s Om Parkash Dhankar.

For full Lok Sabha elections 2019 coverage

Bhiwani: Mahendragarh: BJP’s Dharambir S/O Bhale Ram is representing the seat currently. He had held the seat in 2014 by defeating INLD’s Bahadur Singh.

Gurgaon: This seat is currently represented by BJP’Inderjit Singh Rao. In 2014 polls, he had defeated INLD’s Zakir Hussain.

Faridabad: This seat is currently represented by BJP’s Krishan Pal. He had defeated INC’s Avtar Singh Bhadana in 2014.