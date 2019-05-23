New Delhi: The counting of votes for Sarguja, Raigarh, Janjgir, Korba, Bilaspur, Rajnandgaon seats in Chhattisgarh began at 8 AM on Thursday i.e. May 23. Notably, the results for Sarguja, Raigarh, Janjgir, Korba, Bilaspur, Rajnandgaon seats in Chhattisgarh will be out by evening. The voting for the above mentioned Lok Sabha seats took place on phase 2, 3 i.e. April 18 and 23.

Take a look at the details of Sarguja, Raigarh, Janjgir, Korba, Bilaspur, Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seats:

Sarguja: This seat is currently represented by BJP’s Kamalbhan Singh Marabi. In 2014 polls, Marabi had defeated INC’s Ram Dev Ram. This year, BJP’s Renuka Singh is fighting against INC’s Khel Sai Singh. BSP’s Maya Prajapati will be fighting for the Lok Sabha seat, while Shiv Sena has fielded Mohan Singh Tekam is contesting from here.

Raigarh: BJP’s Vishnu Deo Sai is representing the seat currently. He had held the seat in 2014 by defeating INC’s Arti Singh. This year, BJP’s Gomtee Sai is fighting against INC’s Laljeet Singh Rathia. BSP has fielded Innocent Kujur against Shiv Sena’s Vijay Lakara.

Janjgir: This seat is currently represented by BJP’ Kamla Patle. In 2014 polls, she had defeated INC’s Prem Chand Jayasi. This year, BJP’s Guharam Ajgale is fighting against INC’s Ravi Bhardwaj. BSP has fielded Dauram Ratnakar against Shiv Sena’s Dauram Ratnakar.

Korba: This seat is currently represented by BJP’s Banshilal Mahto. He had defeated INC’s Charan Das Mahant. This year, BJP’s Jyoti Nand Dubey is fighting against INC’s Jyotsna Mahant. BSP has fielded Parmit Singh from the seat.

Bilaspur: This seat is currently represented by BJP’s Lakhan Lal Sahu. In 2014 polls, he had defeated INC’s Karuna Shukla. This year, INC has fielded Atal Shrivastav from the seat while BJP’s Arun Saw is fighting from the seat. BSP has fielded Uttam Das Guroo Gosai from the seat against Shiv Sena’s Santosh Kaushal.

Rajnandgaon: This seat is currently represented by BJP’s Abhishek Singh. He had defeated INC’s Kamleshwar Verma. This year, INC’s Bholaram Saiiu is fighting against BSP’s Ravita Lakra (Dhruv). BJP has fielded Santosh Pandey from the seat.