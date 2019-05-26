New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his home state Gujarat on Sunday to seek the blessings of his mother Heeraben after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance registered a humongous victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

(Catch Complete Coverage of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Here)

“Will be going to Gujarat tomorrow evening, to seek blessings of my Mother. Day after tomorrow morning, I will be in Kashi to thank the people of this great land for reposing their faith in me,” he tweeted on Saturday.

On May 27, Modi will head to the Varanasi parliamentary seat. He retained the seat in the elections held this year by a margin of 4.79 lakh votes.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha with immediate effect after a cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi made such a recommendation on Friday, paving way for the formation of new government. Modi is expected to take oath as a new prime minister next week.

If reports are to be believed, India has started sending invitations to foreign leaders for Modi’s oath-taking ceremony. These include countries in the neighbourhood and the Asean. However, government sources, as quoted by news agency ANI on Saturday, issued a clarification and said, “There is speculation in the media about invitations to foreign dignitaries for the swearing-in ceremony. At the moment, we have no information on this matter. We will share details with the media once a decision is taken.”

Sweeping clean the country in Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the BJP routed the Congress, which could barely improve beyond its 2014 tally of 44 seats.

The new Lok Sabha has BJP members on 303 seats. Add the tally of its allies and the NDA has captured 353 of the 542 seats this time.