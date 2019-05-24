New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Congress president Raj Babbar, on Friday owed the moral responsibility for the rout of the party in the state and has reportedly sent his resignation to Rahul Gandhi.

In a tweet, the actor-turned-politician said: “My best wishes to the winners. The UP Congress results have been disappointing. I have failed to discharge my responsibility effectively and I blame myself for this. I will meet the party leadership and place my views before them.”

Notably, the Congress could win only one seat out of the total 80 seats in the state. While, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi managed to retain Rae Bareli, Rahul Gandhi lost Amethi to Union Minister Smriti Irani by a margin of over 55,000 votes. Babbar, on the other hand, lost the Fatehpur Sikri seat against Raj Kumar Chahar of the BJP by a margin of over 4 lakh votes.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally, Apna Dal, won 64 seats while the SP-BSP alliance got only 15 seats.

Besides, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik, Karnataka Congress Campaign Committee President HK Patil and Amethi Congress Committee President Yogendra Mishra also wrote to party chief Rahul Gandhi and offered to resign from their respective posts.

“I too had contested the election, party had given me a responsibility, I take the moral responsibility for this debacle and relinquish this job. I’ve communicated it to my AICC President,” Niranjan Patnaik, President, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress Campaign Committee President HK Patil, in a letter to Rahul Gandhi, said, ‘It is time for all of us to introspect. I feel it my moral duty to own up the responsibility, hence, I submit my resignation from the post.”