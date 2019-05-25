New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee is set to convene a meeting at 11 AM on Saturday to mull over the party losses in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Notably, the party could manage to gather only 52 seats out of the 542 parliamentary constituencies. The CWC meet is also likely to see party president Rahul Gandhi offering his resignation.

The meeting is likely to be attended by top party leaders, including UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

On May 23, as the results started to tilt in the favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reports emerged that Rahul Gandhi tendered his resignation which was shot down by Sonia Gandhi.

Responding to a question if he would resign, the Congress chief, at a press conference following the poll debacle, had said, “We will have a meeting of the Working Committee. That you can leave between me and the Working Committee.”

Indicating that the road for the party is long and tough, he had asked the party workers and leaders not to lose heart. “It is a battle of ideology. There are two ways of thought, one is of Narendra Modi and BJP and the other of Congress. But we have to accept that in this election, we have to accept that Modi ji and BJP have won,” Gandhi said at the brief press meet.

Not going deep into the reasons for the party’s humiliating defeat, the Congress president said, “Today is the day of the mandate and I don’t want to colour the decision of the people of India by getting into a long conversation with you about what I think went wrong. Today it doesn’t matter what I think went wrong. People of India have decided that Narendra Modi is going to be Prime Minister and as an Indian, I fully respect people’s verdict”.