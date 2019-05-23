New Delhi: Counting of votes, the grand finale in the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections in 542 seats, has begun along with state assemblies of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

Counting of Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) and Postal Ballots will be taken up first.

With all 13 Lok Sabha constituencies from Punjab awaiting results, prominent sweetmeat outlets in Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala, Jalandhar and Bathinda have been placed orders for ‘motichoor laddoos’ for the anticipated celebrations.

Fatehgarh Sahib is one of the 13 Lok Sabha constituencies of Punjab, formed after the delimitation of 2008, reserved for the scheduled caste category.

AAP’s Harinder Singh Khalsa is the sitting MP from Fatehgarh Sahib. He routed Sadhu Singh of the Congress, in a closely watched contest of Lok Sabha elections 2014.

This time the Aam Aadmi Party has named Bandeep Singh, BJP has named Darbara Singh Guru and the Congress has fielded Amar Singh for the 2019 Lok Sabha contest.

Fardikot Lok Sabha constituency has an AAP MP, Professor Sadhu Singh. The AAP broke into the Congress-SAD battle in 2014 when Sadhu Singh defeated Congress’ Paramjit Kaur Gulshan by more than 1,50,000 votes.

The incumbent MP is seeking re-election this Lok Sabha season whereas the SAD has nominated Gulzar Singh Ranike and the Congress has named Mohammad Sadique.

The Ferozepur Lok Sabha constituency was formed before the 1951 elections and consists of nine Vidhan Sabha segments. Its sitting MP is from SAD, Sher Singh Ghubaya. This seat has mostly seen a SAD MP. Ghubaya defeated Sunil Jakhar of the Congress in the 2014 elections.

The key candidates in the Firozpur constituency for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Sher Singh Ghubaya of Congress, Sukhbir Singh Badal of SAD and Harjinder Singh Kaka Sran of AAP.

The Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency was formed before the 1951 elections and is currently held by Harsimrat Kaur of the SAD. Bathinda city is one of the state’s oldest cities and is the administrative headquarters of the Bathinda district.

In 2014, Harsimrat Badal defeated Congress’ Manpreet Singh.

The key contest here is going to be held among Union minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Congress’ Amarinder Singh Raka, AAP’s Baljinder Kaur and Punjab Ekta Party (PEP) chief Sukhpal Singh Khaira.

The Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency consists of 1,251,401 number of electorates, of these 660,913 are males and 590,488 are females as the Election commission of India 2009 data suggests. Bhagwant Mann of the AAP is the sitting MP from Sangrur. An average literacy rate of 72%, of which male literacy rate is 75% and the female literacy rate is 68% can be found here

Mann registered an impressive performance against SAD’s Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa by winning by a margin of over 1,50,000 votes.

Bhagwant Mann is now seeking another term in Parliament from Sangrur and is up against the SAD’s Parminder Singh Dhindsa and Kewal Singh Dhillon of Congress.

The total number of electorates in the Patiala Lok Sabha constituency, according to Election Commission of India 2009 reports are 1,344,864 of which 705,182 are males and 639,682 are females.

The sitting MP from Patiala is Congress’ Dr Dharam Vira Gandhi. He defeated Preneet Kaur of the Congress in a closely fought contest.

The key candidates in the Patiala constituency for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Neena Mittal of AAP, Surjit Singh Rakhra of SAD and Preneet Kaur of Congress.