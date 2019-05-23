New Delhi: Counting of votes, the grand finale in the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections in 542 seats has begun along with state assemblies of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

Counting of Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) and Postal Ballots will be taken up first.

With all 13 Lok Sabha constituencies from Punjab awaiting results, prominent sweetmeat outlets in Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala, Jalandhar and Bathinda have been placed orders for ‘motichoor laddoos’ for the anticipated celebrations.

The Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency is one of Punjab’s 13 Lok Sabha constituencies and was formed prior to the 1952 elections. Gurdaspur has long been in the Congress’ kitty, with the BJP winning it four times in the past. Its sitting MP Vinod Khanna of the BJP passed away and Sunil Kumar Jakhar of the Congress won the by-polls, defeating BJP candidate Swaran Salaria.

This time Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is fighting from the BJP side against the Sunil Kumar Jakhar who is seeking re-election to a proper five year Lok Sabha term. The Aam Aadmi Party meanwhile has fielded Peter Masih for the 2019 Lok Sabha contest. Gurdaspur has a total population of over 70,000 with a 53% majority of males.

The Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency is one of the most politically active seats out of the 12 in Punjab. In 2014, it witnessed a stellar contest between the BJP, Congress and the AAP. The incumbent Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh became the MP after defeating now Union minister Arun Jaitely and the AAP’s candidate Dr Daljit Singh, who is an eye surgeon. Amarinder Singh defeated Arun Jaitley comfortably by a margin of 1,02,770 votes.

Before that now Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu was the sitting MP since 2004 from the BJP. The Amritsar Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 2) consists of 1,241,099 number of electorates in totality, of these 650,883 are males and 590,216 are females as the Election commission of India 2009 data suggests.

Presently Congress’ Gurjeet Singh Aujla represents the constituency after Amarinder Singh vacated the seat in 2017.

The total number of electorates in the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency according to Election Commission of India 2009 reports are 1,340,145 of which 690,115 are males and 650,030 are females.

This constituency was formed post the Presidential Notification of the Delimitation of Parliamentary Constituencies in 2008.

Ranjit Singh of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is the sitting MP from Khadoor Sahib. The key candidates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are Bibi Jagir Kaur of SAD, Jasbir Singh Gill of Congress and AAP’s Manjinder Singh Sidhu.

The Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat is reserved for candidates from scheduled caste. Although Jalandhar has seen a contest between the SAD and the Congress mostly, the Grand Old Party has sent more MPs from here than SAD. The sitting MP from Jalandhar is Santoksh Singh Chaudhary of the Congress, who defeated SAD’s Pawan Kumar Tinu.

Chaudhary is seeking re-election this time from Jalandhar against SAD’s Charanjit Singh and AAP’s Jora Singh Sroay.

The Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency is reserved for the candidates from schedule caste. Vijay Sampla is the sitting MP in Hoshiarpur and is of the BJP. Hoshiarpur has seen a keenly fought battle between the BJP and the Congress for the past many years. BJP’s Vijay Sampla won against the Congress’ Mohinder Singh Kaypee in 2014 by a thin margin of 13,000 votes.

The sitting MP from Anandpur Sahib is SAD’s Prem Singh Chandumjra who won against Ambika Soni of the Congress in 2014.

Prem Singh Chandumajra of Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) won the 2014 Lok Sabha election by a resounding 347394 votes, defeating former Union Minister Ambika Soni of Congress by a slim margin of 23697 votes. Himmat Singh Shergill of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came third with 306008 votes.

This tme the AAP has fielded Narinder Singh Shergill, Manish Tewari is keen on a contest from Congress and the SAD’s incumbent MP is eyeing re-election.

Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency is one of many 13 seats in Punjab that has mostly seen a contest between the Congress and the SAD. Ravneet Singh Bittu of the Congress is the sitting MP from Ludhiana.

He defeated Harvinder Singh Phoolka of AAP in 2014 by a margin less than of 1,00,000 votes. The Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency consists of 1,309,308 number of electorates, of these 693,114 are males and 616,194 are females as the Election commission of India 2009 data suggests.

This time the Congress has fielded Bittu once again against the SAD’s Maheshinder Singh Grewal and Tej Pal Singh of the AAP.