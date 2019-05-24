New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday confirmed that senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Pinaki Mishra has defeated Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra by 11,714 votes to win the Puri Lok Sabha constituency.

Patra lost to sitting BJP MP Mishra by a narrow margin. He won 46.37 percent of the votes, a little less than Mishra’s 47.4 percent vote share.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections as well, Misra had won the seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,63,361 votes. There were a total of 7 contestants in 2014.

Earlier on Thursday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik thanked the people of the state for the fifth consecutive victory in the Assembly polls. “I would like to express my deep gratitude to the people of our state, who have showered their blessings time and again,” he said.

Patnaik, who is also the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President, also thanked his party workers and leaders for the stupendous victory. He also conveyed his special thanks to the women voters for turning out in large numbers and voting in favour of the BJD.

Polling was held in 146 assembly seats in Odisha, as election in Patkura was postponed twice, following the death of a candidate and then due to cyclone Fani.